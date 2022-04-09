JoJo Siwa chops off iconic ponytail leaving netizens flabbergasted

JoJo Siwa gave her fans a surprise in the form of a new hairdo. The Dancing With the Stars alum, known for her long blonde hair and high, side ponytail, uploaded a selfie of herself on Instagram captioned “HAPPPPPY" on April 7. Siwa was sitting in a car flaunting her new look, with her drastically short hair taken on one side and a huge grin on her face.

The new look came as a surprise from JoJo Siwa, who has been on quite a journey since the beginning of her career on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. Naturally, the debut of her new look online caught the attention of friends and fans alike, amassing more than 700,000 likes in just about 12 hours. Let’s take a look at how Siwa broke the news to her fans.

How and why did JoJo Siwa get a new hairdo?

Siwa first posted a video of her getting the haircut on Instagram with the caption, “Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy.” The short video featured JoJo Siwa sitting in a salon chair and squealing as the hairdresser cut her hair. But nobody knew what kind of haircut Siwa was getting, or that her hair would be considerably shorter.

Siwa showed off her new pixie cut with short hair on the side and long in the front official with her car selfie. Later, she uploaded a video to her Instagram Story talking about the new hairdo. Siwa explained that her hair in the car was down and curly and the next day she went for a look in which her hair was taken up and back. She further asked fans for their opinion on her new hairstyle.

“But let me know what y’all think. I think I might be into the up and back.”

Siwa continued in the video,

“I mean, it’s gonna be different every day and I’m still learning how to do it. It’s way different than long hair, it’s crazy, but I’m obsessed!”

The Dance Moms star seemed happy with her new look and excited to try out more ways of styling her short hair. Her friends and fans also seem to be loving JoJo Siwa's new look. You actor Dallas Skye commented on Siwa’s post, “Love it so much.”

Actor and Radio Disney host Cameron McLeod wrote, “YOOOOOOOOOOOO. WAIT are we HAIR TWINS?”

What do fans have to say about Siwa’s new look?

teej ✨ @badmedlakarma jojo siwa debuted her haircut everybody MOVED jojo siwa debuted her haircut everybody MOVED https://t.co/PrqI6SAdyD

trAdE wEstbrIck  @tradewestbrick_ ‍♀️ This jojo siwa out here looking like the female machine gun Kelly with the new haircut‍♀️ This jojo siwa out here looking like the female machine gun Kelly with the new haircut 💇‍♀️ 💀 https://t.co/j3QDHzOLES

Fans were also excited about Siwa's pivot to the "gay" haircut.

olivia @lokifitz jojo siwa picked the gayest haircut, good for her! jojo siwa picked the gayest haircut, good for her! https://t.co/mFEO3EFdQD

Madison Malone Kircher @4evrmalone not jojo siwa's baby gay haircut making me nostalgic for my baby gay haircut not jojo siwa's baby gay haircut making me nostalgic for my baby gay haircut https://t.co/7IY8hzn2RA

🌵diana🌵 @diana__vera jojo siwa getting the gay girl haircut is so cute to me like jojo siwa getting the gay girl haircut is so cute to me like https://t.co/rpICMqxhen

Fan reactions to JoJo Siwa's haircut have been positive and incredibly supportive of the dancer. Fans have been supportive of the young star when the 18 year old came out as a part of the LGBTQI+ community last January. Siwa has been open about her relationships since coming out. In the last two years, Siwa has also made other changes with her look. She had switched from her side pony hairstyle to wearing her hair down last year as well. With another change in her look, fans will surely be excited to cheer Siwa on in whatever comes next in her journey.

