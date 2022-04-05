Is Nigel Lythgoe not returning to So You Think You Can Dance Season 17? FOX announces new judges panel

So You Think You Can Dance is back with a new season and new judges. The show, which has been on air since 2005, is returning to Fox after a two-year long haitus due to Covid. The show will follow its original format of hosting auditions all over the country, giving people everywhere a chance to work with renowned choreographers and win $2,50,000.

Nigel Lythgoe is no longer a judge of the show So You Think You Can Dance.

On Monday, Fox channel announced new panel of judges for the show So You Think You Can Dance - Matthew Morrison, Stephen tWitch Boss and Jojo Siwa. Cat Deeley, who has been hosting the show since 2006, will be returning as the host for this season. It is quite shocking to see that the show's co-creator will not be a judge in the new season of the show since he has been on the judges panel since 2005. Last month he sent out a tweet saying he was not asked to judge the show this season.

Nigel Lythgoe OBE @dizzyfeet I am so thrilled that America's young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers. On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don't know who will be saying "Cue Music" but I wish them well

The three new judges are replacing the judges panel of Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson, who were judging the show till 2020 when the show hit pause mid-production due to Covid. Mary Murphy has been a judge on the show for 11 seasons while Laurieann Gibson had only recently joined the panel for the 16th season.

Stephen tWitch is the season 4 runner-up of the show and has worked as a choreographer many times on the show. He was a judge on the show for season 15. He is also a co-host on The Ellen DeGeneres show. Matthew Morrison is a dancer, actor and a Broadway star. He too has appeared many times on The Ellen DeGeneres show. Jojo Siwa is a very popular social media influencer and was recently a part of the show Dancing with the stars.

Fan Reactions over Nigel Lythgoe leaving So You Think You Can Dance

Fans are very upset after learning that their favorite judge was not even asked to be the judge of the new season. Here are some reactions.

Shana 🤓🩰✡️ @shayz0rz I know I DID NOT come home from a rough ballet class (hormones + week off + already in shit shape) to see they were making So You Think You Can Ruin Nigel Lythgoe's Baby. I DID NOT.

What we know about the Season 17 of So You Think you Can Dance…

While earlier Fox had pressed pause on the production of the show So You Think You Can Dance and it had a very slim chance of returning, the show is back as a gift for all of its fans. The show will premiere on Wednesday, May 18 at 9 PM ET on the Fox channel. Last month, the channel announced that So You Think You Can Dance was returning and that auditions have begun for “highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.”

