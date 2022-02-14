What happened to Artem Chigvintsev? Fiance Nikki Bella opens up about 'DWTS' star's health condition

While speaking to PageSix on February 12, Nikki Bella gave an update on the health of her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, who had to leave the DWTS tour owing to pneumonia. The WWE Hall of Fame inductee told the publication that Chigvintsev still has a pulmonary infection after almost three weeks of suffering from complications.

Nikki Bella said:

“He still has pneumonia. Monday or Tuesday, we’ll get [another] update. He gets his lungs rescanned, and we’ll find out if they’re better.”

The 38-year-old professional wrestler further disclosed that the swelling in his lungs had reduced. This is why they had been praying to “get good news.” Bella, who attended a Super Bowl LVI party in Los Angeles on Saturday, said that Artem Chigvintsev was at home babysitting the couple’s one-year-old son, Matteo.

Nikki Bella’s fiance and 'DWTS' dancer, Artem Chigvintsev's journey with pneumonia infection

On January 20, it was announced that Chigvintsev was leaving ABC’s Dancing With the Stars national tour due to some health issues. It was later revealed that the Season 29 winner had contracted pneumonia. The star took to his Instagram to announce that he would be taking time off from the show to recover from his condition.

Following his abrupt exit from the tour, Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella told US Weekly that Chigvintsev had contracted pneumonia as a complication of COVID.

Later, in early February, Artem Chigvintsev shared an update where he disclosed that he was beginning a new set of antibiotics. This was his second set of treatments for pneumonia.

He said:

“I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still [sic] positive for pneumonia…”

Artem Chigvintsev @artemchigvintse Just a little update, Thank you for your support Just a little update, Thank you for your support https://t.co/KI6lAMeUIV

The dancer had been on tour with his DWTS partner Kaitlyn Bristowe, with whom he won Season 29 of the show. They were joined by other participants from Season 30. As per ABC, the tour began on January 7 and is set to end on March 27, at Modesto, California.

Will pneumonia affect Artem Chigvintsev’s appearance in the upcoming Season 31 of 'DWTS'?

While Chigvintsev has been suffering from pneumonia for almost a month, the 39-year-old is relatively young, which puts his chances of recovery at an optimistic level. Thus, the professional dancer is likely to have no issue returning to Dancing With The Stars’ Season 31, which is rumored to begin production in fall or autumn 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Very Well Health, full physiological recovery from pneumonia usually ranges to around six months, depending on specific health factors of the patient. Thus, Chigvintsev has a good chance of finishing his recovery from the pulmonary infection before joining the upcoming 30th season of DWTS.

Edited by R. Elahi