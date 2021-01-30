Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev reveal their wedding date

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have revealed the date of their wedding on the season six finale of the hit reality TV show, Total Bellas.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have been dating since January 2019. The couple broke the news to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella on Total Bellas. Bella and Chigvintsev are going to tie the knot on Thanksgiving this year, which falls on November 25, 2021. Here's what Nikki Bella had to say to Bryan and Brie:

We have an announcement to make. We are going to be getting married Thanksgiving 2021!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have been dating for the past two years

Nikki Bella first met Artem Chigvintsev when they were paired up for the 25th season of Dancing With The Stars, a reality TV dance competition show. She began dating Artem in January 2019. Around a year later, the happy couple took things to the next level by announcing their engagement.

Mere days after the couple announced their engagement, Nikki Bella revealed that she is expecting her first child, and so is her twin sister Brie. Brie already had a child with Daniel Bryan at the time. Nikki Bella gave birth to Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev on July 31, 2020. She later revealed that her ex-fiance John Cena reached out to her after the birth of her baby:

So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both. We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!

Nikki Bella seems incredibly happy with Artem Chigvintsev, and the Sportskeeda community wishes nothing but the very best to these lovebirds on their upcoming wedding.