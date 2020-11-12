Nikki Bella says John Cena contacted her after she gave birth

Former WWE Diva Nikki Bella recently sat down for an interview with US Weekly, and had a lot of good things to say about her former partner, John Cena. Bella stated that the former WWE Champion reached out to both her and Brie Bella, after their babies were born, a short while ago. She added that it had been a long time since they had a conversation, and this particular talk was short and sweet.

So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both. We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!

John Cena and Nikki Bella were together for six years, before separating

John Cena and Nikki Bella began dating in late 2012, months after Cena's divorce with Elizabeth Huberdeau. Cena and Bella were together for six years, and were heavily featured on Total Divas and Total Bellas. On the road to WrestleMania 33 in 2017, Cena and Nikki Bella kicked off a feud with The Miz and Maryse.

This led to a Mixed Tag Team match at The Show of Shows, which John Cena and Nikki won. Following the match, Cena proposed to Nikki and the two got engaged. The couple separated around a year later. Cena recently got married to longtime girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, in a private affair.