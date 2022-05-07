Are JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew back together? Couple’s relationship timeline explored

It seems like JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew are back together as the Dancing With the Stars alum shared pictures of them kissing at Florida’s Disney Parks on Thursday, May 5.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew started dating in January 2021, soon after the former came out publicly. They parted ways in October of the same year but remained friends.

All about JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew’s relationship

Jojo Siwa met Kylie Prew on a cruise ship, and they hit it off right away. While on the boat, the latter told Siwa that she was in a relationship with a guy, but Siwa laughed it off, saying she thought Prew was "gay," but the latter denied saying she is "so straight" and "I have a boyfriend."

They remained friends, but almost a year after their meeting, Prew came out as "gay," On January 8, 2021, Prew asked Siwa to be her girlfriend.

American dancer and singer Siwa made her relationship with Prew public during a February 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. On the show, she even credited her "most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world" for helping her to officially come out as queer in January.

She also told the late-night host, Jimmy Fallon:

"[Kylie] was super encouraging. She was like, 'Do it!' I was like, '(All right),' and I did (the TikTok)."

The couple had been in a long-distance relationship for a few months and were going strong. At the time, Prew lived in Florida, attending high school, and was about to graduate in 2022, as per her athlete page on Max Prep.

But the pair parted ways in October. Siwa confirmed their separation on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast on November 2, saying that although they are no longer together, they are still best friends. She said on the podcast:

"I'm fortunate that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end, something that I didn't know could happen."

The star added:

"I was thrilled that it could be because that's all I wanted. But I'm really happy that I remember all the fun and good times, and nothing bad happened. It just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time,' and I hate cheesy sayings, but they're true."

Later, in an interview, Siwa even mentioned that her "hectic schedule" and "age" contributed to her split with her ex-girlfriend as she was just 18 years old and her former partner was 17 and going through a lot of change.

But now, it seems the pair are rekindling their old romance as a few days back, even Siwa's father, Tom Siwa, posted snaps with the girls at the theme park, writing "Ride partners…" on his Instagram.

Although the news is yet unconfirmed by Siwa, her fans would love to see her happy again with Prew.

