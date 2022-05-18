What is Cat Deeley’s net worth? SYTYCD host’s rumored salary and fortune explored ahead of Season 17 premiere

Cat Deeley is set to host the 17th season of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance, premiering on May 18 at 9/8c. The multi-Emmy Award-winning dance competition series host is a television presenter and model who has a net worth of $15 million. The 45-year-old multi-talented personality is known to charge around 60 Thousand dollars per episode.

So You Think You Can Dance is Fox's fan-favorite reality dance competition. After auditioning thousands of people all around the country, a set of good dancers are shortlisted. They further compete in the show to win the title and a huge cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"This season will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected get to move on to the SYTYCD studio and get to work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition."

Who is Cat Deeley?

Born on October 26, 1976, in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, England, Cat was only 14-year-old when she participated in a regional edition of a BBC competition for The Clothes Show, where she managed to reach the finals. After the show, she caught the attention of an agent for Storm Modeling Agency who signed her up as a model. By the age of 18, she was a full-time fashion model. But by 1997, she left the industry and joined TV as a presenter.

From 1998 until 2002, Cat Deeley was the host of a Saturday morning children's program SMTV Live. Deeley also won the Favourite UK cable personality award at the Scorpio Multimedia Cable TV Awards.

Moreover, in 2006 she began her career as a host. She started hosting the second season of So You Think You Can Dance. She was one of many speakers at the Concert for Diana in 2007.

In January 2011, she explored her acting career and starred in the Disney Channel sitcom, Shake It Up, where she played the role of a vice principal who is, in secret, a dancer or a host. Following this, she appeared on CNN's Icon and spoke to Nancy Cartwright. By June 2011, Cat Deeley launched a "behind-the-scenes" web series, produced by her, Yahoo! and Collective Digital Studio.

Viewers can watch So You Think You Can Dance season 17 from May 18 at 9/8c on FOX.

