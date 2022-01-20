What is Simon Guobadia's net worth? Fortune explored as he gifts $300K Rolls Royce to Porsha Williams

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is over the moon after receiving a $300K Rolls Royce Ghost from her beloved fiancé Simon Guobadia.

Williams and Guobadaia first met during season 13 of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. During that time, Simon was married to Falynn Guobadia, another cast member of the same reality show. But in February 2021, Simon filed for divorce from his star wife.

After the separation, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia started dating and after being together for only a month, the love birds got engaged in May. Since then, the couple have been posting happy pictures thoughts on their Instagram.

What is Simon Guobadia's net worth?

The 57-year-old, entrepreneur, businessperson, and producer Simon Guobadia's net worth is estimated to be $40 Million.

Guobadia moved to the United States about four decades ago and worked as a tax manager at an Atlanta-based company, Deloitte, from 2004 to 2006. In 2007, Guobadia became the Chief Executive Officer at Simcol Petroleum Limited Company.

An avid philanthropist, Guobadia has even produced a few movies such as Buckhead, Son of the South, Theatre Jail Dogs, and Kill. His most profitable ventures have been restaurants, but these victories were short lived. His venture Simon’s Restaurant started in 2017 but closed in May 2020 due to the pandemic. His other eateries, Time and Buckhead Bottle Bar, closed in 2014 as well.

The entrepreneur owes a lot of his fortune to his other sprawling businesses. While speaking exclusively to Bravo Insider, Simon shared the following:

“I own a petroleum and logistics business. And I have various investments, restaurants and nightclubs, barbershops. Actually, that's a joke. I don't own any barbershops,”

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams' personal life

Before being engaged to Williams, Guobadia was married to Falynn Guobadia. It was the second marriage for both of them. Falynn had two kids from her first marriage.

Prior to this, the successful entrepreneur was hitched to Karron English for two decades and had two children. He then found love with Connie Andrade-Rivera but separated later. They have a daughter together. He also has two sons but he has never mentioned their mother.

Williams was also engaged to entrepreneur Dennis McKinley but the pair went their separate ways in August 2020 after McKinley was caught cheating. They are parents to their 2-year-old daughter Pilar.

