Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes (December 2021)

In Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 players are tasked with being a restaurateur who has to keep their customers satisfied while bringing in profits for the establishment.

Roblox codes can be a great way to rise above other restaurants right out of the gate. They can be redeemed for neat rewards like free furniture or in-game money that ease the grind. Here are all Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes available right now.

Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2: All valid codes in the month of December 2021

For the month of December 2021, only a handful of codes are still active for Restaurant Tycoon 2. They should be redeemed immediately before the codes expire and the items are lost forever.

The codes are as follows:

presents : Redeems for 20 Diamonds

: Redeems for 20 Diamonds light it up : Redeems for a free Wireframe Light decoration

: Redeems for a free Wireframe Light decoration ocean : Redeems for a free Dolphin item

: Redeems for a free Dolphin item razorfishgaming: Redeems for $250 Cash

The most valuable items this time around are Diamonds. These can be traded for decorations, which can then be used inside the restaurant. Cash is also useful, but players will eventually accrue more than they need.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2

Redeeming codes in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 is done slightly differently than other Roblox games. Codes can only be redeemed after the restaurant opens.

Once players have opened their establishment, they can follow these steps to redeem codes:

Step 1: Select the Shop icon on your toolbar at the bottom. It’s represented by a shopping cart.

Step 2: Select the YouTube logo at the top-left corner.

Step 3: Type in a valid Restaurant Tycoon code in the empty text box.

What is Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2?

Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 allows players to simulate the experience of being a restaurateur. Players can build and decorate their own restaurant. Through good planning and quick culinary turnover, they can run a successful business that satisfies customers.

