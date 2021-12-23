Roblox Knight Heroes Codes (December 2021)

Becoming the greatest knight that ever lived in Roblox Knight Heroes is every player’s goal. Everyone starts at the bottom, but there’s nothing wrong with getting help.

Luckily, that help comes in the form of Roblox codes. Most games have them, including Knight Heroes. Roblox Knight Heroes codes can be redeemed for sweet rewards like boosts, which increase the yield for power, gold, and more.

Roblox Knight Heroes: All working codes for December 2021

This time around, codes for Knight Heroes are all about boosts. When used in-game, boosts can be a powerful device for increasing strength, the number of coins you earn, gems, and even pet experience gain. Use them just before you start training to maximize their effect.

The codes are as follows:

TRADE : Redeems for a 10-minute 3x Coins Boost

: Redeems for a 10-minute 3x Coins Boost DRAGONS : Redeems for a 10-minutes 2x Pet Exp Boost

: Redeems for a 10-minutes 2x Pet Exp Boost DEKU : Redeems for a 10-minute 3x Coin Boost

: Redeems for a 10-minute 3x Coin Boost GOKU : Redeems for a 10-minute 3x Gem Boost

: Redeems for a 10-minute 3x Gem Boost NINJA : Redeems for a 10-minute 3x Power Boost

: Redeems for a 10-minute 3x Power Boost 15klikes: Redeems for a 10-minute 3x Power Boost

In addition to codes, players can receive extra exclusive gifts for liking Knight Heroes and joining Next-Gen Simulators’ Roblox group. First, there’s an in-game group chest with content that can be collected. Lastly, an unrestrained pet can be earned, known as the “Kraken.”

How to redeem codes in Roblox Knight Heroes

The codes menu is on the left (Image via Sportskeeda)

With so many boosts to collect in Roblox Knight Heroes, you must redeem them as soon as possible. More importantly, use them just before you start training. Redeem codes in-game by following these steps:

Step 1: First, select the Codes button, represented by the Twitter logo.

Step 2: Type in a valid Knight Heroes code you’d like to redeem. Codes are not case-sensitive.

Step 3: Select the “ENTER” button to redeem.

What is Roblox Knight Heroes?

Roblox Knight Heroes is a clicking game developed by Next-Gen Simulators. Start as a noob-level knight with a flimsy stick as your first weapon. Collect power and earn gold. Slowly but surely, replace your stick with flaming swords and new knight ranks. Then rinse and repeat.

