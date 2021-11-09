Top 5 swords in Roblox King Legacy

Players can invest quite a bit of time customizing their character in Roblox King Legacy—especially when it comes to combat. It’s an essential part of the game, so much so there are three different paths to take. Players can pick between weapons (like swords), fighting styles, and devil fruits.

Roblox King Legacy has over a dozen swords to wield, some with devastating powers. It’s only natural to know which are the best swords in the game. In this article players will not only find out which ones are in the top 5, but also which sword is the overall best.

Roblox King Legacy: What are the best swords that players can acquire?

Pinpointing the five best swords in Roblox King Legacy is fairly easy. Damage is almost always better. The list here reflects that, so the further down it goes, better swords will keep appearing.

5) Saber

The Saber has a 25% chance of dropping after defeating the Expert Swordsman. It is the weakest among the strongest weapons, but still formidable. It can deal huge damage in a small area with Dragon Roar and Holy Sword.

4) Xmas Sword

The Xmas sword was only obtainable during the 2020 Christmas event, however it was capable of dealing heavy damage. It has two moves: Xmas Slash and Present. Both have somewhat good range, deal great damage, and have short cooldowns.

3) Triple Katana

Despite being nerfed, the Triple Katana is still one of the best swords to get from Rocks Island. Its Triple Slash can travel through enemies and objects alike. It also has great utility through 3SS Tempest, a tornado attack that sucks in enemies, dealing a lot of damage.

2) Mom Blade

Don’t let its name fool you, the Mom Blade isn’t to be ignored. Dropped from the raid boss Monster, a base swing from the Mom Blade can deal as much as 7,201 damage (using Haki). Huge Blade creates a big area-of-effect and Inferno Roar is a powerful ranged attack.

1) Dark Blade

Just squeezing past Mom Blade is the Dark Blade, the only weapon obtainable with Robux (or trading). It is the best sword in Roblox King Legacy by a wide margin. Its Speed Slash alone can deal thousands of damage if the enemy is hit for the full duration, while Omega Slash can catch enemies trying to run.

Being the best to wield, however, doesn’t always mean being the easiest to use. The Dark Blade has a few drawbacks to master before players can unleash its powerful Speed Slash and Omega Slash in Roblox.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan