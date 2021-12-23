Roblox Outbreak Codes (December 2021)

Even evil scientists need help in Roblox Outbreak. This is especially true when the player has to develop a deadly plague.

Luckily, there are several working Outbreak codes players can use to give their plague a running start. Codes can be redeemed for a myriad of gifts like in-game cash, and both new and experienced Outbreak players will want to make use of them.

Roblox Outbreak: Every working code for the month of December 2021

As of December 2021, these are the only codes available for Roblox Outbreak. Both codes have been tested and are still in working order. The codes are as follows:

250K : Redeem this code to receive $2,500 free Cash

: Redeem this code to receive $2,500 free Cash RELEASE: Redeem this code to receive $1,000 free Cash

In addition to the codes, the developers give out a special reward for joining their Roblox group. Players will have to exit Outbreak to join the group, then relaunch the game to receive it. The free gift is an exclusive gene that can be equipped to the plague in-game.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Outbreak

A free gift for joining 646 Studios' Roblox group (Image via Roblox)

This time around, the list of codes still redeemable is admittedly small, but they should still be used. Codes never stick around for long and players will lose out on free gifts if they wait too long. The codes can be redeemed immediately by following these steps:

Step 1: In the lower-left corner of the screen, there are five menu options. Select the Twitter icon. Choosing it will open the code window.

Step 2: Type in a valid Outbreak code to redeem. Outbreak codes are not case-sensitive.

Step 3: Select the 'Redeem' button to collect your reward.

What is Roblox Outbreak?

Roblox Outbreak is a strategy game where players are tasked with infecting as much of the world as possible with a plague. To achieve victory, players have to be smart about how they evolve their plague with the various genes available. If the plague doesn’t infect fast enough, the world will find a cure and the game will be over.

