Pet Shelter Tycoon codes (April 2024)

Pet Shelter Tycoon codes can be used to expand the boundaries of your pet shelter to unprecedented levels. Offering speed and heart boosts, these codes can be invaluable to your journey to be the best pet shelter builder on Roblox. Moreover, they can help you secure a top spot on the leaderboards.

These codes have no prerequisites, making them accessible to most players. In this article, you can find every active code for Pet Shelter Tycoon, along with a handy guide on using them.

All Pet Shelter Tycoon codes (Active)

Active codes for Pet Shelter Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes confirmed to be active in Pet Shelter Tycoon. Redeeming them will reward win potions and pets, but do it quickly as Roblox codes usually expire with no warning. After expiring, the rewards tied to these codes can no longer be accessed.

List of active Pet Shelter Tycoon codes Code Rewards SPEED 2x Speed boost for 15 minutes HEARTS 2x Hearts boost for 15 minutes

Inactive Pet Shelter Tycoon codes

As of now, there are no inactive codes for Pet Shelter Tycoon, but that’s not to say this will remain true in the future. All Roblox codes have a built-in expiry date left unspecified to the player.

Don't worry about the inactive codes as the game's developers will likely replace any inactive codes with new ones that match their reward value.

How to redeem active Pet Shelter Tycoon codes

How to redeem codes for Pet Shelter Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Use the following steps to redeem active codes in Pet Shelter Tycoon:

Launch Pet Shelter Tycoon on Roblox.

Click on the Twitter bird icon located on the left side of the screen to access the code interface.

Enter an active code in the code box and click the Redeem button to receive your freebies.

Do the same for all working codes.

Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive, but that is not the case with those for Pet Shelter Tycoon. Use your preferred redemption method, as there's no advantage in using one over another.

Pet Shelter Tycoon codes and their importance

Codes for Pet Shelter Tycoon and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Pet Shelter Tycoon offer various boosts that can speed up your progress in the game. Speed boosts can help players build their shelters at a much faster rate, allowing them to expand to unprecedented levels. Similarly, heart boosts can be used to receive extra hearts without having to grind for as long.

Pet Shelter Tycoon code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Pet Shelter Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Pet Shelter Tycoon will show an error message when an inactive or mistyped code is entered. As of now, its player base hasn't found any server-related issues that prevent its code system from working correctly. If you find such an error, consider restarting the game client to resolve it

Where to find new Pet Shelter Tycoon codes

Pet Shelter Tycoon codes can be found on the official Sand Shark Games Twitter handle, Discord server, and Roblox group. You can also find the latest additions to the game’s code list by returning to this page for its updated active codes list.

FAQs on Pet Shelter Tycoon codes

What can I receive by redeeming codes in Pet Shelter Tycoon?

Redeem codes in Pet Shelter Tycoon to receive double hearts and speed boosts, each lasting up to 15 minutes.

Which code can I use to receive a hearts boost in Pet Shelter Tycoon?

Use the code HEARTS to receive a double hearts boost in Pet Shelter Tycoon, which lasts for 15 minutes.

When are new codes added to Pet Shelter Tycoon?

New codes for Pet Shelter Tycoon are added during major game events, updates, and milestones.

