Holy War 3 codes (April 2024)

Holy War 3 codes are the best way to stock up on EXP, spins, gear, and more useful freebies in this 7DS-inspired Roblox experience. With a plethora of useful items and resources up for grabs, fans of this game will have an easier time going through the early parts of the game.

Best of all, these are completely free to use, making them universally accessible. In this article, you will find all active codes, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Holy War 3. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Holy War 3 codes (Active)

Active codes for Holy War 3 (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the active codes for Holy War 3. Consider using them as soon as possible as they can expire at any moment, upon which their freebies will no longer be accessible through normal means.

List of active Holy War 3 codes Codes Rewards 3EXPGANG 10,000,000 XP 2BIGLOAD 30 Magic Spins 1BIGLOAD 50 Race Spins FREECOUSINS Arthur Armor FREEDEMARCUS Sacred Treasure

Inactive Holy War 3 codes

What follows is a list of codes that don’t work in Holy War 3 anymore. These codes have been replaced with new ones that offer similar or outright better rewards. Thus, players don’t have to worry about missing rewards to expired codes.

List of inactive Holy War 3 codes Codes Rewards BIGGUNS1 Spins SpinsBIGGUNS2 Spins SpinsAPPLE4 Spins QUICKEERACE 20 Race Spins QUICKEEMAGIC 20 Magic Spins HBDBANDWIN1 150 Race Spins HBDBANDWIN2 150 Magic Spins HAVESOMEMORE 40 Magic Spins HAVESOME 40 Race Spins DIMPLE1 Spins DIMPLE2 Spins GOLDMEUP Spins HOLDITWELL Spins RESETME6 Spins SPIRITCHASTIEFOLD Spins SACREDTREASURE Spins CLWONSANDBOZOS Spins HYBRIDDEMON Spins STOPASKING 20 Race spins YOUWANTEXP 20 Magic Spins YOUWANTRACE 5,000,000 EXP YOUWANTMAGIC 100 Race Spins YOUWANTGOLD 100 Magic Spins TUKTUK 5,000,000 EXP

How to redeem active Holy War 3 codes

How to redeem codes for Holy War 3 (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here’s a guide on using codes in Holy War 3:

Launch Holy War 3 on Roblox and press M to bring up the pause menu.

to bring up the pause menu. Input an active code in the box below your avatar and hit the Enter key on your keyboard.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, but that is not the case with Holy War 3. Players can redeem the codes without worrying about an error message as all the codes are naturally in uppercase.

Holy War 3 codes and their importance

Codes for Holy War 3 and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Holy War 3 reward the player with spins, millions of experience points, gear, and resources like gold for free. Each of these rewards has a tangible impact on the way a player approaches the game. Naturally, this makes the codes highly sought-after by the playerbase.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Holy War 3 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Holy War 3 (Image via Roblox)

Entering an inactive or incorrect code in Holy War 3 returns an error message. Currently, the playerbase has yet to report any server-side issues with the game. If you do find one, consider restarting the Roblox Game client to resolve it.

Where to find new Holy War 3 codes

The developer of Holy War 3, Alphirex Studio, posts new codes on their social media pages, such as the official Twitter handle, Discord server, and YouTube channel. Alternatively, we will continue to update the active codes table with the latest additions, so be sure to bookmark this page.

FAQs on Holy War 3 codes

What are the newest codes for Holy War 3?

The newest codes for Holy War 3 are 1BIGLOAD, 2BIGLOAD, and 3EXPGANG, offering spins and XP upon redemption.

Which is the best code for amassing EXP in Holy War 3?

The code 3EXPGANG is the best for EXP in Holy War 3, rewarding you with 10,000,000 experience points upon redemption.

Which code can I use to receive free armor in Holy War 3?

The code FREECOUSINS can be used to receive Arthur Armor in Holy War 3 for free.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024