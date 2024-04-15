  • home icon
Holy War 3 codes (April 2024)

Redeem Codes in Holy War III
Holy War 3 codes are the best way to stock up on EXP, spins, gear, and more useful freebies in this 7DS-inspired Roblox experience. With a plethora of useful items and resources up for grabs, fans of this game will have an easier time going through the early parts of the game.

Best of all, these are completely free to use, making them universally accessible. In this article, you will find all active codes, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Holy War 3. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Holy War 3 codes (Active)

Active codes for Holy War 3 (Image via Roblox)
Here are all the active codes for Holy War 3. Consider using them as soon as possible as they can expire at any moment, upon which their freebies will no longer be accessible through normal means.

List of active Holy War 3 codes

Codes

Rewards

3EXPGANG

10,000,000 XP

2BIGLOAD

30 Magic Spins

1BIGLOAD

50 Race Spins

FREECOUSINS

Arthur Armor

FREEDEMARCUS

Sacred Treasure

Inactive Holy War 3 codes

What follows is a list of codes that don’t work in Holy War 3 anymore. These codes have been replaced with new ones that offer similar or outright better rewards. Thus, players don’t have to worry about missing rewards to expired codes.

List of inactive Holy War 3 codes

Codes

Rewards

BIGGUNS1

Spins

SpinsBIGGUNS2

Spins

SpinsAPPLE4

Spins

QUICKEERACE

20 Race Spins

QUICKEEMAGIC

20 Magic Spins

HBDBANDWIN1

150 Race Spins

HBDBANDWIN2

150 Magic Spins

HAVESOMEMORE

40 Magic Spins

HAVESOME

40 Race Spins

DIMPLE1

Spins

DIMPLE2

Spins

GOLDMEUP

Spins

HOLDITWELL

Spins

RESETME6

Spins

SPIRITCHASTIEFOLD

Spins

SACREDTREASURE

Spins

CLWONSANDBOZOS

Spins

HYBRIDDEMON

Spins

STOPASKING

20 Race spins

YOUWANTEXP

20 Magic Spins

YOUWANTRACE

5,000,000 EXP

YOUWANTMAGIC

100 Race Spins

YOUWANTGOLD

100 Magic Spins

TUKTUK

5,000,000 EXP

How to redeem active Holy War 3 codes

Here’s a guide on using codes in Holy War 3:

  • Launch Holy War 3 on Roblox and press M to bring up the pause menu.
  • Input an active code in the box below your avatar and hit the Enter key on your keyboard.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, but that is not the case with Holy War 3. Players can redeem the codes without worrying about an error message as all the codes are naturally in uppercase.

Holy War 3 codes and their importance

Codes for Holy War 3 reward the player with spins, millions of experience points, gear, and resources like gold for free. Each of these rewards has a tangible impact on the way a player approaches the game. Naturally, this makes the codes highly sought-after by the playerbase.

Holy War 3 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Entering an inactive or incorrect code in Holy War 3 returns an error message. Currently, the playerbase has yet to report any server-side issues with the game. If you do find one, consider restarting the Roblox Game client to resolve it.

Where to find new Holy War 3 codes

The developer of Holy War 3, Alphirex Studio, posts new codes on their social media pages, such as the official Twitter handle, Discord server, and YouTube channel. Alternatively, we will continue to update the active codes table with the latest additions, so be sure to bookmark this page.

FAQs on Holy War 3 codes

What are the newest codes for Holy War 3?

The newest codes for Holy War 3 are 1BIGLOAD, 2BIGLOAD, and 3EXPGANG, offering spins and XP upon redemption.

Which is the best code for amassing EXP in Holy War 3?

The code 3EXPGANG is the best for EXP in Holy War 3, rewarding you with 10,000,000 experience points upon redemption.

Which code can I use to receive free armor in Holy War 3?

The code FREECOUSINS can be used to receive Arthur Armor in Holy War 3 for free.

