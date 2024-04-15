Commander Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Commander Simulator codes can be the boost you need to take over the enemy base with relative ease. With hundreds of gems to collect, units to obtain, and spins to use, there’s plenty for every aspiring commander to use and take advantage of. Become the greatest military force known to the world using these codes.

Note that these codes are completely free to use and players can redeem them at any time, making them highly accessible. This article lists all such codes for Commander Simulator and includes a brief guide on using them.

All Commander Simulator codes (Active)

Active codes for Commander Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The following active codes for Commander Simulator are confirmed to work. Be sure to use them soon, as they can expire without any prior warning. If they become inactive before being used, you will not be able to access the rewards tied to them.

List of active Commander Simulator codes Code Rewards ievocvkj 100 Gems axszfyhe 500 Gems tobosrzm 50 Gems gxtxtxwk 100 Gems viexvupt 50 Gems bbesryam 200 Gems cpzcgian 50 Gems bhdyssuc Free unit rrypzwmb 50 Gems blqmegbu 100 Gems azdumnac Spin gvkavcgp Spin cizpipge Spin ovtaiycq Spin qlglqgkp Spin commandersimulator 100 Gems babjvntl Spin wlzxhabg Spin afbsxwga Drone welcomehotpot Units joingroup Special unit hotpot 100 Gems

Inactive Commander Simulator codes

There are no inactive codes for Commander Simulator at the moment. When the active codes eventually expire, they may be replaced by new ones that offer rewards of equivalent value. Because of this, you need not worry about permanently missing rewards in the basketball experience.

How to redeem active Commander Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Commander Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Use the following steps to successfully redeem codes in Commander Simulator:

Open Commander Simulator on the Roblox Game client.

Use the Settings gear icon to access the code system.

gear icon to access the code system. Enter an active code in the text box and press Confirm to obtain your freebies.

to obtain your freebies. Do the same for all active codes.

Commander Simulator codes are not case-sensitive, so you can type them without worrying about errors during redemption. However, considering their complex spellings, manually entering them can be rather slow and inaccurate. So, consider choosing the copy-paste method as a faster and more accurate alternative.

Commander Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Commander Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Commander Simulator reward the player with various freebies upon redemption, such as gems, units, spins, and more. These rewards directly play into the main objective of the game, which is to conquer enemy bases.

Players may use gems to expand their bases, upgrade their artillery, and earn a decisive victory over their opponents. They may also use special units and spins for the same, giving them a major edge during the battle.

Commander Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Commander Simulator (Image via Roblox)

A mistyped or inactive code causes Commander Simulator to show an error message. Currently, the game does not have any detected server-related issues that disrupt the code system. If you encounter something similar while redeeming a code, restart the game to resolve it.

Where to find new Commander Simulator codes

New codes for Commander Simulator can be found on the official Hotpot Studio Twitter handle and Discord server. You may also use this page to access all active codes for the game at once. We will continue to update its active codes table the moment new ones are released.

FAQs on Commander Simulator codes

What are the main rewards for redeeming codes in Commander Simulator?

Commander Simulator rewards you with gems, spins, special units, and drones upon redeeming codes.

How many spins can I get by redeeming codes in Commander Simulator?

You can get up to seven spins by redeeming codes in Commander Simulator.

What is the best code to receive gems in Commander Simulator?

The best code for gems in Commander Simulator is axszfyhe, which rewards you with 500 gems upon redemption.

