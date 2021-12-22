Roblox Zoo Tycoon Codes (December 2021)

There are a lot of moving parts in Roblox Zoo Tycoon, small but important tasks, that can’t be overlooked. So, it’s natural to want help through the use of Zoo Tycoon codes.

Redeeming codes in-game is an awesome way to collect free rewards, simply for putting in the time to play. In the case of Zoo Tycoon, codes can provide free Coins, rare items, and free Rebirths. To get a headstart, here are all the valid Roblox Zoo Tycoon codes that are still working right now.

Roblox Zoo Tycoon: All working codes for the month of December 2021

As of December 2021, the codes listed below are the only codes available in Zoo Tycoon. However, they have been tested and are still working. The codes are as follows:

100kMembers : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins Weekend: 1,000 Coins

This time around, the only rewards you’ll be collecting from Zoo Tycoon codes are Coins, which is the chosen in-game currency. Enough Coins are rewarded to get any new player started off with a solid zoo. In addition to the codes, like Zoo Tycoon on Roblox and join their group to earn a bounty of Coins. The best part, however, is that this can be collected again every 12 hours.

How to redeem Roblox Zoo Tycoon codes

Despite the very small list of codes for Zoo Tycoon, you should still use them anyways. After you have logged into Roblox and launched Zoo Tycoon, these are the steps necessary for redeeming codes:

Step 1: On the left-hand side, there are several menu options. Locate the Codes menu near the bottom. It’s represented by a present.

Step 2: In the codes menu, type in a valid Zoo Tycoon code. They are not case-sensitive.

Step 3: Select the “Enter” button to redeem the code and receive the free rewards.

What is Roblox Zoo Tycoon?

Roblox Zoo Tycoon is a peaceful game about running one's very own zoo. Players are given a plot of land, a small sum of money and, as the zoo’s very own tycoon, are left to decide how the zoo unfolds. As your zoo grows, you can invest in new animals, build benches, upgrade pens, and make oodles of Coins.

