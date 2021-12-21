Roblox Blox Fruits codes (December 2021)

All Roblox Blox Fruits player knows how much grinding is involved in getting anywhere in the game. There are both levels to reach and devil fruit to find.
To make it easier, you can use Roblox codes. Most games have them, including Blox Fruits. Codes can offer myriad free rewards like boosts, in-game coins, one-of-a-kind items, and even premium currency.
Roblox Blox Fruits: All working codes for this month
As of December, the list below is all valid codes for Blox Fruits. The list is pretty long, and the codes have been tested and are working:
- 3BVISITS - Redeem this code to receive 30 Minutes of x2 XP Boost
- Axiore - Redeem this code to receive 20 Minutes of x2 XP Boost
- BIGNEWS - Redeem this code to receive an in-game title
- FUDD10 - Redeem this code to receive $1 Beli
- STRAWHATMAINE - Redeem this code to receive 15 Minutes of x2 XP Boost
- StrawHatMaine - Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of x2 XP Boost
- Sub2Daigrock - Redeem this code to receive 15 Minutes of x2 XP Boost
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - Redeem this code to receive 30 Minutes of x2 XP Boost
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Redeem this code to receive a free Stat Reset
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - Redeem this code to receive 15 Minutes of x2 XP Boost
- Sub2OfficialNoobie - Redeem this code to receive 20 Minutes of x2 XP Boost
- Sub2UncleKizaru - Redeem this code to receive a free Stat Reset
- TantaiGaming - Redeem this code to receive 15 Minutes of x2 XP Boost
- THEGREATACE - Redeem this code to receive 20 Minutes of x2 XP Boost
- UPD16 - Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of x2 EXP
The most valuable reward from this round of Blox Fruits codes is the XP boosts. If you use all of them at once, you’ll get nearly four hours of double experience. That’s nice if you’re struggling with some of the later levels.
How to redeem Roblox Blox Fruits codes
Since you’re looking at quite a few codes to use, it’s best to redeem them before they expire and you lose out on their free rewards. Getting the codes redeemed works like this:
Step 1: You’ll see a Twitter icon on the left-hand side. Select it. It’s tiny and easily missed.
Step 2: Type in a valid Blox Fruits code.
Step 3: Select “Try!” to receive the rewards. You’d get a confirmation message if it were successful.
What is Roblox Blox Fruits?
Blox Fruits is a Roblox game heavily inspired by the anime and manga One Piece. There are bosses to fight, quests to complete, and enemies to throw down.
More importantly, the game is driven by the discovery and capturing of Blox Fruits, also known as “devil fruits,” that give the person who uses them special abilities.