Roblox Noob Army Tycoon codes (December 2021)

If players want to get ahead in Roblox Noob Army Tycoon, they will need money and research points. It’s crucial for hiring workers, soldiers, and researchers.

But that takes patience, considering money and research points are generated over time. That’s where Noob Army Tycoon codes come in handy.

Redeeming codes in-game can provide excellent rewards like free money, research points, and even Gems. So, here’s all working Roblox Noob Army Tycoon codes available now.

Roblox Noob Army Tycoon: All valid codes for December 2021

For the month of December 2021, these are the only valid and working Noob Army Tycoon codes. Redeem them immediately. The codes are as follows:

free1070gems : Redeems for 1,070 Gems

: Redeems for 1,070 Gems freegunnerskin : Redeems for 3,000 Gems and a free skin

: Redeems for 3,000 Gems and a free skin dailyrewards : Redeems for $2,500, 2,500 Research Points, 250 Gems

: Redeems for $2,500, 2,500 Research Points, 250 Gems 350gems : Redeems for 350 Gems

: Redeems for 350 Gems 600gems : Redeems for 600 Gems

: Redeems for 600 Gems 1Million : Redeems for and research points

: Redeems for and research points 7Tp6Mz : Redeems for $2,000 and 2,000 Research Points

: Redeems for $2,000 and 2,000 Research Points Vk3d5E : Redeems for $2,000 and 2,000 Research Points

: Redeems for $2,000 and 2,000 Research Points EQd57f : Redeems for $2,000 and 2,000 Research Points

: Redeems for $2,000 and 2,000 Research Points 2G2upS : Redeems for $2,000 and 2,000 Research Points

: Redeems for $2,000 and 2,000 Research Points NOOB : Redeems for $5,000 and 5,000 Research Points

: Redeems for $5,000 and 5,000 Research Points free research points : Redeems for 100 Research Points

: Redeems for 100 Research Points lol : Redeems for 100 and 100 Research Points

: Redeems for 100 and 100 Research Points noob2: Redeems for $250 and 250 Research Points

This time around, Roblox Noob Army Tycoon got a healthy list of codes. Players will be getting a large amount of money and research points, enough to really put them ahead as a new force. There are also a fair amount of Gems given for free, which are primarily for cosmetic items.

How to redeem codes for Roblox Noob Army Tycoon

The in-game codes menu (Image via Sportskeeda)

With so many codes available for Noob Army Tycoon, they should be redeemed as soon as possible before they expire. Here’s how:

Step 1 : On the right-hand side, select the Twitter icon. That will open the codes menu.

: On the right-hand side, select the Twitter icon. That will open the codes menu. Step 2 : Type in a valid Noob Army Tycoon code. The codes are case-sensitive.

: Type in a valid Noob Army Tycoon code. The codes are case-sensitive. Step 3: Select “Redeem” to receive your free rewards.

What is Roblox Noob Army Tycoon?

Roblox Noob Army Tycoon shakes up the tycoon genre by being a bit more active than others in its categories. Players are tasked with raising an army. There are soldiers to train, military technology to research, money to make, a base to build and upgrade, and other armies to fight.

