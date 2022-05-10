Who is Deborah James? Health update explored as BBC podcaster sets up Bowelbabe fund amid heartbreaking cancer revelation

On Monday, May 9, BBC Podcast host Deborah James announced a heart-rending update via her Instagram about her devastating cancer journey. The 40-year-old You, Me And The Big C co-host revealed that she is currently in hospice care for her bout with advanced bowel cancer.

In her heartbreaking post, James mentioned that:

“My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them.”

James also added the emotional updates about her not being able to walk. The podcaster mentioned that her life expectancy is uncertain and revealed that “even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic breakthrough, my body just can’t continue anymore.”

What is known about Deborah James?

Deborah James is best known as the former co-host of the You, Me And The Big C podcast on BBC radio. The award-winning podcast was hosted by her, Lauren Mahon, and the late Rachael Bland, who also had cancer and unfortunately passed away in September 2018.

James, 40, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2018. As per her interview with Bowel Cancer UK, at the time of her diagnosis, James found that she had a “5.5cm cancerous, ulcerated stage 3 tumour.” Since then, the podcaster has updated her 400,000+ Instagram followers about her condition and began a charitable drive for cancer research.

Deborah James, a former school teacher, is currently married to Sebastien Bowen. The couple reportedly has two children - a 14-year-old son Hugo and a 12-year-old daughter Eloise. James had been an ambassador for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. Furthermore, she is also associated with Bowel Cancer UK.

Deborah James also started a Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, where many of her supporters have helped her raise over $1 million.

The podcaster’s fund helps raise capital for “clinical trials and research into personalized medicine for cancer patients & supporting campaigns to raise awareness of bowel cancer.”

In an emotionally charged excerpt from her organization's website, Deborah James has mentioned:

“We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball. Even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, I realise that my rollercoaster of a ride is coming to an end very soon."

She added:

"Your support in establishing the Bowelbabe Fund, continuing to spread the word, and smashing those poo taboos will forever be cherished!”

The podcaster has also written multiple articles about bowel cancer to raise awareness in national newspapers and other publications. Two years after her diagnosis, she has also written a book titled: “F*** You Cancer: How to Face the Big C, Live Your Life and Still be Yourself.”

With such humanitarian works, James has already highlighted the noble work through her legacy so far. It is expected that the Bowelbabe Fund will be carried forward by her family if and when she passes.

