What happened to George Pérez? Cause of death explored as legendary comic book artist passes away

Legendary comic artist and writer George Pérez passed away on Friday, May 6, at the age of 67. The news of his demise was announced by his associate and friend Constance Eza via his Facebook page.

The post read:

"George passed away yesterday, peacefully at home with his wife of 490 months and family by his side. He was not in pain and knew he was very, very loved…He loved all of you. He loved hearing your posts and seeing the drawings you sent and the tributes you made. He was deeply proud to have brought so much joy to so many."

George Pérez was renowned for being the co-creator of characters like Cyborg, Starfire, Raven, and Slade Wilson, along with collaborations with his colleague Marv Wolfman. The New York native is also known for his contribution to DC through his Wonder Woman run and the Crisis on Infinite Earths event.

George Pérez's cause of death

The legendary George Pérez passed away almost six months after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis last year. Last December, Pérez announced his diagnosis to his numerous fans and disclosed that the doctors said he had six months to a year to live. In the post, he mentioned that his cancer had reached stage three and could not be removed through surgical operations.

Pérez also revealed that he would not be pursuing treatments in the form of radiation therapy or chemotherapy. He wrote:

"I have been given the option of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, but after weighing all the variables and assessing just how much of my remaining days would be eaten up by doctor visits, treatments, hospital stays and dealing with the often stressful and frustrating bureaucracy of the medical system, I've opted to just let nature take its course and I will enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possible with my beautiful wife of over 40 years, my family, friends and my fans."

Pancreatic cancer is the third-largest death-causing form of cancer in the USA, which will claim an estimated 49,830 lives, as per Pancreatic.org.

According to the platform:

"Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. For all stages combined, the 5-year relative survival rate is 11%. Even for the small percentage (13%) of people diagnosed with local disease, the 5-year survival rate is only 42%."

The late George Pérez will have a memorial service at MEGACON Orlando, which would be open to all his fans.

