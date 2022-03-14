Top 5 live-action DC comic shows

DC comics feature several amazing characters and storylines, and mostly, production houses use live-action and animated movies to tell the stories of some of those characters. However, it's hard to argue that live-action shows are a better form of storytelling.

Unlike movies, TV series have the liberty to give more time to character development. And with the growing popularity of this medium of storytelling, several networks have gone ahead and given us some of the greatest DC TV shows.

Exploring the most enjoyable DC Comics live-action TV shows

5) Supergirl

Supergirl is an American TV series that premiered on CBS from 2015 to 2021. Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Krisberg, and Ali Adler, the DC comic book TV show stars several renowned actors such as Mellisa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh, and more.

The show's storyline revolves around a Kryptonian, Kara Zor-El, sent to Earth to protect her cousin, Kal-El. Unfortunately, her spacecraft gets stuck in the Phantom Zone for almost 24 years. And by the time she reaches Earth, her cousin has already grown up and become Superman.

At the beginning of the series, Kara Zor-El is seen learning about her superpowers and getting transformed into Supergirl.

4) Titans

Titans is another DC show that flexes a viewership of millions. Following the tradition of the DC comic TV shows, it features a dark and gritty storyline.

The live-action show focuses on all members of the Titans, including The Beast Boy, Nightwing, and Robin. Interestingly, it also features Batman, but the Titans are always in the spotlight.

The show was already fantastic when it aired on the DC Universe streaming service, but it reached its true potential when it got picked up by HBO Max.

3) Arrow

Arrow started the massive Arrowverse on CW (Image via CW)

CW's Arrow was definitely one of the most legendary DC shows of all time. Interestingly, it's the show that kickstarted the massive Arrowverse on CW, including shows like The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, The Legends of Tomorrow, and many more.

Oliver Queen, or Arrow, was already an intriguing character in the DC comic book series, and thanks to Stephen Amell, the character's popularity went to greater heights. Arrow was pretty grounded and dark before touching the ground with aliens and all the supernatural stuff.

It featured several excellent villains like Deathstroke and Damien Darhk. The rivalry of these villains and Green Arrow went for several seasons, and fans loved every bit of it. No wonder the show became the greatest of all time only after getting a couple of seasons.

2) The Flash

The Flash is currently in its eighth season (Image via CW)

The Flash was the second DC show to arrive on the CW Network after Arrow. In fact, Grant Gustin's The Flash appeared on Arrow before getting his own TV show on the same network. The Flash had big shoes to fill after the incredible success of Arrow, and honestly, the show didn't disappoint.

In the DC Comic book series, Flash is one of those characters who features a spectacular storyline. Barry's Allen abilities know no limits, and the fact that he can use his speed to time-travel made his story more interesting. Well, the CW show tapped into every bit of Barry's story with ease.

Apart from featuring some of the greatest villains, The Flash focused on other aspects of Allen's life, including his love interest, friendship, and betrayals. So, it's no surprise that the show is still running and is currently in its eighth season.

1) Peacemaker

Peacemaker is the latest, and without a doubt, the greatest DC comic TV show so far. Starring John Cena, the series comes from the brilliant mind of James Gunn.

Cena's Peacemaker first arrived in the Suicide Squad movie, and fans instantly fell in love with the complex character. James Gunn then decided to dive deep into the character through a TV show.

Unlike other TV shows on the list, Peacemaker didn't shy away from brutality, gore, and violence. The show stayed true to the dark theme of DC comics while also hitting fans with good humor.

The show also focused on Christopher Smith's emotional backstory. In short, the show had everything readers could hope from a DC show.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

