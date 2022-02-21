"Real shade or playful banter?": Internet confused about Stephen Amell's John Cena jibe on Twitter

The Peacemaker finale witnessed lead actor John Cena taking a shot at Arrow. The final episode of the series was launched this February 17, 2022, exclusively on HBO Max. In the episode, talking about Green Arrow, Peacemaker said,

“Goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch-wide butthole drilled in the costume.”

The lewd jab was conveyed to actor Stephen Amell, who is seen playing the character Green Arrow in the DC series Arrow, which recently got canceled. Stephen Amell told fans on Twitter that he did not have time to watch the Peacemaker series. But the actor did return the favor by dissing actor John Cena’s WWE past in a Twitter post. Fans took to Twitter to express their confusion regarding Amell's post.

Actor Stephen Amell replies to the Peacemaker finale diss on Arrow by John Cena on Twitter

What did the actor say?

Arrow star Stephen Amell hit back at John Cena while responding to a bawdy joke about Green Arrow that took place in the finale of Peacemaker season 1. When Andy Behbakht of Screen Rant tagged the Arrow actor and asked about his opinion of the HBO Max Peacemaker joke, the actor was quick to express his own wit. Stephen Amell wrote in a post on Twitter,

“Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv.”

Stephen Amell played the role of billionaire playboy Oliver Queen in the series Arrow, claiming to have spent almost five years shipwrecked on a mysterious island in the North China Sea named Lian Yu, before coming back home to Starling City in order to fight corruption and crime as a secret vigilante.

The DC comic-inspired show was launched on The CW in the United States on October 10, 2012, and continued for 8 seasons until the 28th of January, 2020. The actor is currently starring as a wrestler in the series Heels on Starz.

Stephen Amell's John Cena jibe leaves the internet in a state of confusion

Some fans thought Amell's reply was playful banter, while others believed that it was a real shade thrown at Peacemaker star John Cena. Take a look at some of the tweets posted by fans here.

It is quite evident that the internet is split on this exchange by the Arrow actor.

Most fans on Twitter will, however, identify the actor's tweet as little more than good-natured smack-talk, the exact kind of thing both actors would be extremely familiar with because of their respective careers inside the ring. However, some fans might be thrilled at the chance to have the two DC heroes cross paths, whether in the wrestling ring or even on screen.

Peacemaker fans must be eager to witness whether John Cena takes note of the recent jibe from the Arrow star.

