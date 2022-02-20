5 times John Cena gave career-changing advice to WWE Superstars

Over the past few years, WWE legend John Cena has given career-changing advice to several superstars.

The Leader of the Cenation is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He joined the company in 2001 and has been with them for more than two decades now, during which he won 16 world titles among several other championships.

Being one of the most experienced wrestlers in Vince McMahon's company, he has given career-changing advice to younger, less experienced superstars, helping them reach their full potential. Over the past few years, some of these wrestlers have revealed what Cena has told them behind the scenes.

Here are five times John Cena has given career-changing advice to WWE Superstars.

#5. John Cena's advice to former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle

Candice Michelle was one of the most popular female superstars of her generation. She joined WWE in 2004 and made her in-ring debut the following year.

In an interview with WrestlingInc last year, the former Women's Champion disclosed that John Cena once gave her a piece of advice that helped her move forward in her career.

"I've always been very loyal to WWE. I’ve never taken anything personal. I remember talking to John Cena and he told me, 'when you are starting to get noticed, get the fans to get behind you or hate you, you’ve done your job.' (...) When you get to that level, or creep in there, and then its taken away from you…it’s really hard. But I remember him [Cena] saying, 'it’s a machine, it'll go on with or without you,'" she said.

Michelle had a successful five-year run in Vince McMahon's company. She won the Women's Championship in June 2007 and held it for over 100 days before losing it to Beth Phoenix at No Mercy later that same year. Two years later, the company released her from her contract.

In July 2019, the former WWE Women's Champion appeared on the Raw Reunion episode, during which she pinned Kelly Kelly in a backstage segment to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship. However, she lost the title a few seconds later to Alundra Blayze.

