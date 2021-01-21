Candice Michelle reveals advice John Cena gave her in WWE

Former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle has revealed some advice John Cena gave her about her time in WWE.

Candice Michelle said the sixteen-time World Champion told her how important it was to get a reaction from the fans, and that whether the fans hater her or loved her was unimportant; What was important was getting noticed.

Talking to WrestlingInc, Candice Michelle talked about the influence John Cena had on her career and how his words of wisdom helped her in moving forward. John Cena has been known to boost morale backstage and give his advice to young Superstars who are looking to make a name for themselves in WWE.

“I’ve always been very loyal to WWE. I’ve never taken anything personal. I remember talking to John Cena and he told me, ‘when you are starting to get noticed, get the fans to get behind you or hate you, you’ve done your job.’"

Candice Michelle was 24/7 Champion for all of 24 seconds #RawReunion #Raw pic.twitter.com/mEYu0Nw7pc — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) July 23, 2019

Candice Michelle had been an important part of the WWE Women's Division from 2004 to 2009. Although she did not have any experience in pro-wrestling before she joined WWE, she was able to make a major mark for herself in the company and continues to make sporadic appearances even now.

"It’ll go on with or without you'” - John Cena to Candice Michelle

John Cena also told Candice Michelle that WWE is "like a machine" and it will continue to work with or without any one particular individual.

''When you get to that level, or creep in there, and then its taken away from you…it’s really hard. But I remember him [Cena] saying, ‘it’s a machine, it’ll go on with or without you.'”

Candice Michelle returned to WWE in 2019 when she made an appearance for the RAW Reunion show, where she won the 24/7 Championship by pinning Kelly Kelly. She would lose the title soon after to Alundra Blayze.