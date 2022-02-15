Bianca Belair reveals the advice John Cena gave her in WWE

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has shed light on the advice she received from 16-time world champion John Cena.

The EST of WWE has had an incredible run on the main roster, winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, SmackDown Women's Championship, and headlining WrestleMania 37. She's popular among fans and is highly talented in the ring.

During a recent interview with SunSport, Bianca Belair stated that John Cena advised her to keep her perspective where it will benefit her.

"His advice for me was about perspective and coming out on top. So he said, ‘Just keep your perspective where it can actually propel you.' And he said 'this is your opportunity to showcase who you are without a title and get the fans behind you.' I use it as fuel now cause I know how it feels to go to WrestleMania and main event. I know how it feels to be champion. But I also know how it feels to have it taken from me," said Belair.

Bianca Belair says Vince McMahon advised her to always be adaptable

Bianca Belair has also received some valuable advice from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Other than her downfall at SummerSlam last year, McMahon has always presented her as a star.

Belair shared that the best advice he had given her was to be adaptable to any situation.

"I think Vince is a genius. Best piece of advice from him is always be adaptable. It’s amazing what WWE did during the pandemic with he ThunderDome. Being able to adapt and still give the fans the experience as if they’re still there. That’s very relatable το what we do in wrestling when things change. One minute you’re on top and one minute you’re not. You have to be able to adapt, stay on top and always figure out a way to succeed," said Belair.

Bianca is currently set to wrestle at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. She will compete inside the Women's Chamber match for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

