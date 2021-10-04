5 women John Cena has fallen in love with in real life

WWE legend John Cena has fallen in love with a few women in the past two decades. Cena has also dated three WWE female superstars in the past few years. While most romances with his colleagues did not go past a few dates, Cena almost married a WWE Hall of Famer.

Outside WWE, two women married the 16-time World Champion. While one of the marriages ended dramatically, the other is still going strong.

Here are five women John Cena has fallen in love with in real life.

#5. John Cena dated former WWE Superstar Victoria

John Cena debuted in WWE on June 2002 while answering the open challenge of Kurt Angle on SmackDown. Earlier that year, Cena started dating former WWE Superstar Victoria when both were in developmental.

Cena was single when the couple started dating. However, the two-time Women's Champion was married to Lee Varon. While their marriage lasted for 21 years between 1994 and 2015, Veron and Victoria were on a break in 2002 when the latter dated Cena.

Victoria spoke about her relationship with Cena in an old interview. She disclosed that they dated only for a month.

"We have separated a few times. One of those times that we were separated, I dated John Cena for about a month. It was not in 2006 or 2007. It was in 2002. It was when we were both in Louisville. I was married but separated. John Cena was single. I was never his ‘road girlfriend’. I know that when we were separated, my husband also dated a couple girls. That’s what happens when you are separated," Victoria told F4WOnline.

Cena and Victoria's romance ended after they went to the main roster around the same time. While Cena became the face of WWE, Victoria also became one of the top superstars of the women's division.

Bad WWE Stats @BadWWEStats 2021 #RoyalRumble Key Stat #2 After entering in the first third of the match, Victoria was unfortunately unable to maintain her 100% winning record in Royal Rumble Matches. 2021 #RoyalRumble Key Stat #2 After entering in the first third of the match, Victoria was unfortunately unable to maintain her 100% winning record in Royal Rumble Matches. https://t.co/0LUOEgQIgV

Although she left WWE in 2009, Victoria recently returned to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. Cena also returned this year at Money in the Bank.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy