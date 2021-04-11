Lisa Marie Varon opens up about returning at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Lisa Marie Varon, fka Victoria in WWE, has opened up about her return at the 2021 Royal Rumble in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.

Lisa Marie Varon made her return to WWE earlier this year to make a special appearance in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, coming out at #10. It was a big surprise and marked Varon's first WWE appearance in nearly 12 years.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino caught up with Lisa Marie Varon at WrestleCon. During the interview, Varon was asked about her recent return to WWE earlier this year and what it was like coming back to a WWE ring after more than a decade:

"Oh my gosh! I was puking every day *laughs*, evidently it's called a panic attack. I was so nervous to go back because the caliber of the wrestlers now, you need to be in the best shape, just a top-notch wrestler to get your foot in the door now. These girls have blown the past away and I'm not sh**ting on the past at all, I'm not, but the way they work, a little too fast for me, I'll be honest with you I was blown up but they are just amazing athletes."

A quick look at Lisa Marie Varon's WWE career

Lisa Marie Varon made her WWE debut as Victoria in 2002. She quickly established herself in the women's division, going on to win two WWE Women's Championships. She had a number of memorable matches during her run in the promotion including a hair vs title match at WrestleMania XX.

Varon was signed to WWE until 2009. She then went on to sign for IMPACT Wrestling where she wrestled as Tara. She's a five-time Knockouts Champion in IMPACT and a former IMPACT Women's Tag Team Champion.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling