Mickie James' first IMPACT Wrestling match in more than six years announced 

Mickie James will compete in IMPACT Wrestling for the first time since 2015 at the upcoming Bound for Glory 2021 pay-per-view.

The veteran performer will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship, a title she has held thrice in the past. The match was confirmed on this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, where Mickie James laid down the challenge to Purrazzo.

However, Deonna Purrazzo declined to face James, which led to the two women coming to blows. Several IMPACT Wrestling officials made their way out to pull the two performers apart. Soon after, the company's EVP, Scott D'Amore, made the match official for the October 23rd show.

James returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary 2021, where she confronted Purrazzo and teased a match with her. Since then, tensions have been simmering between the two, with IMPACT Wrestling wisely taking a slow-burn approach to book this dream rivalry.

Purrazzo is arguably the most dominant women's champion in wrestling today, with multiple successful title defenses since winning the Knockouts Championship in November 2020. However, the toughest challenge of her career lies ahead at Bound for Glory.

Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo could steal the show at IMPACT Wrestling: Bound for Glory

At last month's NWA 73, James competed in a singles match for the first time in nearly a year. Despite this, James was pretty impressive in her five-minute contest with Kylie Rae, where she came up victorious.

Meanwhile, Purrazzo has put on one memorable match after another since joining IMPACT Wrestling. It wouldn't surprise if James and Purrazzo go on to have the best match of the night at Bound for Glory and, possibly, even headline the show given the star power they possess.

Are you excited about Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo at Bound for Glory 2021? Who do you think should walk out as the Knockouts Champion at the show?

