5 Things you should know about John Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh

WWE veteran John Cena and his longtime girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh have finally tied the knot. The 16-time World Champion got married to Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida. The duo had been dating for more than a year now. Various media outlets are reporting that Cena and Shariatzadeh got hitched on October 12.

John Cena has kept his private life away from the public eye for a while, and the pro wrestling world doesn't know much about his wife. Back in 2019, we saw Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh attending the 'Dolittle' premiere (in which Cena voiced the role of Yoshi) and posing for photos with WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Here's what Rollins had to say about the couple:

[John and Shay] look incredible together. I have not seen him this happy in a long time. So that's really cool.

In the following list, we will be taking a look at five things that you probably didn't know about Shay Shariatzadeh.

#5 Shay Shariatzadeh has an impressive educational background

Shay Shariatzadeh (source: Globintel)

Shay Shariatzadeh is an engineer, and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of British Columbia, in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Here's what Shariatzadeh had to say about how she decided to study engineering.

"I have always enjoyed math and physics. My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car—and that was it! I decided to study Engineering."

Shay Shariatzadeh's LinkedIn profile states that she is currently a Product Manager at Sonatype. Prior to her current stint in Sonatype, Shariatzadeh worked for Motorola Solutions as a Product Manager as well. Before that, Shay Shariatzadeh was an Applications Engineer for Alpha Technologies in 2014-15. With such an impressive resume, it goes without saying that Shariatzadeh isn't all about beauty, and is incredibly talented at what she does.