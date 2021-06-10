5 messages Nikki Bella sent to John Cena after their breakup

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella broke up with John Cena three years ago. Since then, she has sent him a few direct and indirect messages.

Cena and Nikki's relationship has captured a lot of attention from the WWE Universe from its very beginning. A big part of WWE's reality show Total Divas was dedicated to following up the progression of their life as a couple. Their breakup was even filmed on camera for the whole world to see.

At WrestleMania 33, John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella inside the ring. They were supposed to get married on May 5, 2018, but Nikki called off the engagement a few days before their wedding date. Despite their breakup, the couple insisted they still have a great deal of love and respect for each other.

Both superstars have moved on with their lives. Nikki is currently engaged to her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. She gave birth to their first child last July.

Cena, on the other hand, dated Shay Shariatzadeh for over a year before the couple tied the knot last October.

Nikki Bella has publicly addressed Cena a few times since their break-up. Her messages to her ex-fiancé were always positive.

Here are five messages Nikki sent to Cena since they separated.

#5 A special message from Nikki to Cena at the WWE Hall of Fame

The Bella Twins at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Nikki Bella and her sister Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020 during this year's ceremony last April. In Nikki's speech, she addressed John Cena, giving him credit for helping her show her "fearless" side.

"And to John, thank you for teaching me a lot about this business and helping me truly find my fearless side."

Have really enjoyed watching the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 tonight. Congratulations and thank you to all the inductees but especially some of my favourites; Kane, Rob Van Dam, Eric Bischoff, The Bella Twins#WWE #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/LDneNP5EeK — Rassle Talk Official (@RassleTalk) April 7, 2021

Nikki recently explained why she thanked Cena during her Hall of Fame speech.

"It was Brie, it was the Bella army, it was the producers, all the people that believed in me, and John was a big part of that. He really helped me be that fearless side and showed me a part of that world that I never saw before," she told ET.

Brie Bella also gave credit to Cena for always keeping an eye on their performance and giving them advice. She insisted The Bella Twins would not have become Hall of Famers if not for Cena's advice.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirban Banerjee