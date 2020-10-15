John Cena marries long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh

WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena has married his long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, per PWInsider.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday in Tampa, Florida and had family, friends and WWE talent in attendance. The couple have been together since last March and were rumoured to be engaged earlier this year.

Fans last saw John Cena on WWE programming at WrestleMania 36. Cena took on The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match, where he experienced a nightmare-like re-run of his WWE career.

Since leaving WWE, John Cena has been making a name for himself as a top Hollywood movie star. He has starred in movies such as Blockers and Bumblebee. He will also star in the upcoming blockbuster franchise Fast and the Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad.

John Cena is now the voice of Honda

More recently, John Cena was announced as the voice of Honda. Cena will star in the new "Rugged" campaign for the auto giants. His voice will be featured to promote the new 2021 Passport and Pilot SUVs, and the redesigned 2021 Ridgeline truck.

Honda's Vice President, Jay Joseph had this to say about John Cena and why they chose him to front their new campaign.

"John Cena is known for his toughness and strength, but he also has a lot of heart and he's a real car enthusiast, making him a perfect fit to be the new voice of Honda."

We define who we are when we persevere in the face of obstacles. Proud to be the new voice of @Honda, starting with this message that encourages people to ”Rise to the Challenge.” pic.twitter.com/S7PgmkYq11 — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 14, 2020

Cena also recently released his new children's book "Elbow Grease: Fast Friends". The story is about a little monster truck that overcomes the odds to prove himself by entering a demolition derby.

The book became a New York Times No. 1 bestseller because of its important message of believing in yourself and never giving up.

You caught me reading #ElbowGrease: Fast Friends... but don’t catch yourself missing out on this great opportunity! Purchase a copy at https://t.co/OLH9rq6uWe and upload your receipt to https://t.co/eeFlyKK899 and get a video message from me! Today is the last day!!! @randomhouse pic.twitter.com/NlhTFLS1aX — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 3, 2020

John Cena is one of the most highly-decorated and successful WWE Superstars in the company's history. He is a sixteen-time WWE Champion, five-time WWE United States Champion, and four-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

Congratulations to the happy couple.