Nikki Bella reveals why she thanked John Cena in Hall of Fame speech

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently opened up about thanking John Cena during her Hall of Fame speech and revealed the reason behind the same.

The Bella Twins sat down with Entertainment Weekly and Nikki spoke in detail about her WWE Hall of Fame speech. She talked about remembering everyone that believed in her throughout her career as a wrestler. She then added that John Cena was a big part of the journey.

"It was Brie, it was the Bella army, it was the producers, all the people that believed in me, and John was a big part of that. He really helped me be that fearless side and showed me a part of that world that I never saw before" explained Nikki.

Brie Bella then revealed that she reached out to the 16-time World Champion via text to thank him. She gave credit to Cena for always giving her valuable advice after her matches.

"I even texted John to thank him because you do, when you get inducted to the Hall of Fame, you want to start to reach out to people and thank them, because you're like, 'I got into the Hall of Fame because you're part of this big puzzle that got completed, you're one of the pieces.' The one thing that I always give John Cena credit for, he was the guy who sat in a chair, watched the monitor the whole time. When you came back from your match, he'd give you advice." said Brie.

Reminder that the Bella Twins are Hall of Fame inductees pic.twitter.com/7x4MEWqEkt — liv ♡ (@totaIbellas) June 4, 2020

Nikki Bella and John Cena were together for six years

Nikki Bella and John Cena began dating way back in 2012 while both were regular attractions on WWE TV. Nikka and John got engaged after five years of being together and Cena's proposal was a memorable one.

Cena and Nikki Bella defeated The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team match at WrestleMania 33 and Cena proposed to her immediately after the match.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out between the two and they split about a year later. Nikki Bella is now engaged to her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev and they have a son together.

Cena got hitched to girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh on October 12, 2020 after dating her for almost two years.

What do you make of The Bella Twins' comments about their Hall of Fame speech? Would you like to see them return for one last run with WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun