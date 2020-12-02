Nikki Bella sends a message to John Cena 

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella recently made an appearance on the All Things Vanderpump podcast and answered a bunch of fan questions. When a fan asked Nikki whether she congratulated her ex-fiance John Cena on his wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh, she revealed that she hasn't.

Nikki then asked if she is supposed to congratulate him and whether she should send flowers.

"I haven't … but yeah, I didn't. Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?"

Nikki Bella then sent a heartfelt message to John Cena on tying the knot with Shay.

"John, congratulations on your wedding. I'm very, very happy for you."

John Cena and Nikki Bella were together for six years

John Cena and Nikki Bella began dating soon after Cena finalized his divorce to ex-wife Elizabeth Huberdeau. At WrestleMania 33 in 2017, John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in the middle of the ring, as thousands of fans cheered for the couple.

John Cena and Bella's relationship came to an end in April 2018. Nikki recently revealed that Cena reached out to her after she gave birth. Cena was in a relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh for quite some time and finally got hitched to her back in October in a private ceremony.