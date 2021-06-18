4 female Superstars Nikki Bella wants to face if she returns to WWE

Despite retiring a few years ago, Nikki Bella dreams of returning to WWE for one last run.

The former Divas Champion has shared the ring with many great female superstars throughout the years. However, there are a few she would like to face if she comes out of retirement, although she cannot do it right now. She sustained a neck injury in 2016, and despite wrestling in a few matches in the years after, she isn't cleared to compete.

Nonetheless, Nikki has not given up on her dream. She is now working on her recovery, keeping her hopes of returning to WWE alive.

The former Divas Champion once expressed her desire to face Ronda Rousey in a WWE ring. Her dream came true in 2018. But she still wants to face four other female superstars if she returns to wrestling.

#4. WWE Superstar Bayley

The Bella Twins and Bayley at WWE WrestleMania 37

Bayley is the first name on Nikki Bella's list as the former Divas Champion stated after WrestleMania 37.

The Bella Twins had a face-off with The Role Model at this year's Show of Shows. It ended with Nikki punching Bayley in the face after the latter mentioned her ex-fiancé, John Cena. Bayley was also on the receiving end of a knee to the face from Brie.

Following the incident, Nikki made it clear in an Instagram post that she wants Bayley to be her first opponent if she makes a WWE return.

"Well I know who I want my first opponent to be if I am able to compete in that ring again…..@itsmebayley"

In return, Bayley called both The Bella Twins out when she made a guest appearance on The Bump a few days later.

"Bella Twins, this won't be the last time we see each other because you embarrassed me," Bayley said. "And on one of the hardest weekends of my life, you embarrassed me. And put a little salt in the wound, so I'm not gonna forget that. Bella Twins - yeah I'm calling you both out."

Nikki still holds the record for longest individual reign as Divas Champion. But Bayley holds the record for longest individual reign as SmackDown Women's Champion. A clash between the two women would certainly be a must-see.

#3. WWE Superstar Becky Lynch

Nikki Bella wants to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is another name on Nikki Bella's list. The former Divas Champion even took advantage of having The Man as her guest on The Bellas Podcast last July to challenge her to a match at WrestleMania.

Nikki Bella and becky Lynch pic.twitter.com/dVTFCGLnrc — Marie Davis queen (@MarieDavisquee2) January 4, 2019

Both former champions have recently become mothers, and Nikki now dreams of facing Becky in front of their kids.

"We need to pitch, I think in a few years... (to) have a WrestleMania match against you," Nikki told Becky Lynch. "One time, I would love to have a match for my kids ringside, and it's just that one moment, to see what, like, mommy used to do."

The Bella Twins gave Becky some examples of superstars who got the opportunity to compete in front of their children, like Goldberg, Shane McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon.

Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch being moms are my favorite things in the world 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rRaMXCkLgi — liv ♡ (@totaIbellas) February 15, 2021

Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch have shared the ring many times, mostly in tag team matches. But they never faced each other in singles action. It would be interesting to see two of the best superstars in WWE history clash in the ring for the first time one-on-one.

#1 & 2. WWE Superstars Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

The Bella Twins and Nia Jax

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They dominated the women's tag team division for months during both their title reigns.

As they seemed unstoppable during their first title reign, WWE asked the WWE Universe via Twitter if any team could stop Nia and Shayna. The Bella Twins were quick to reply with a couple of emojis indicating they were up to the task.

The Bellas' tweet came a minute after another tweet from Nikki in which she expressed her desire to make a WWE comeback alongside her sister.

Goodness would love to roll up to #WWERaw tonight with Brie! Miss it sooo much!! N #FearlessNikki #BrieMode https://t.co/euM5zLaI4P — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) November 3, 2020

A clash between The Bella Twins and Nia and Shayna would be something the WWE Universe probably doesn't expect, which makes it even more interesting. Nikki and Brie may not have shared the ring with Shayna Baszler, but they experienced Jax's strength during the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble match before helping in eliminating her from the match.

Do you think The Bella Twins can stand strong against the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler?

