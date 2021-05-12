"You embarrassed me" - Bayley calls out WWE Hall of Famers

On the most recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Bayley made a guest appearance. The former SmackDown Women's Champion had a lot to say during her time on this week's show.

The Bump showed Bayley a clip of her WrestleMania 37 moment, where The Bella Twins beat her down, to which The Role Model explained how embarrassing it was.

"You know how many videos that I had to see after WrestleMania of people adding music to that roll?" Bayley said. "You know how embarrassing that was? You hear those fans boo-ing in the crowd? That's right, that's because it's ridiculous."

Bayley continued by stating that she now has unfinished business with The Bella Twins.

"So Bella Twins, this won't be the last time we see each other because you embarrassed me," Bayley added. "And on one of the hardest weekends of my life, you embarrassed me. And put a little salt in the wound, so I'm not gonna forget that. Bella Twins - yeah I'm calling you both out."

The Bella Twins surprised the crowd at WrestleMania 37 with their segment involving Bayley just a few days after their induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Fans suspect the pair may return to the ring sooner rather than later.

Bayley recently reacted to the Becky Lynch return rumors

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Bayley shared her thoughts on the rumors surrounding Becky Lynch's return at WrestleMania 37. Lynch even played into the rumors herself by sharing cryptic posts on social media, but didn't show up.

“I think it’s just wishful thinking," Bayley said. "I think it’s just people ready to see Becky back and ready to see me get my butt kicked, I guess. But that’s not gonna happen because she didn’t come back, suckers!”

Ahead of the event, reports circulated that a large truck was going to be driven by Lynch to Raymond James Stadium. This would have served as a call-back to her WrestleMania 36 entrance for her match against Shayna Baszler.

Would you like to see a Bella Twins vs. Bayley feud somewhere down the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.