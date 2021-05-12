Bayley comments on Becky Lynch's WWE return rumor (Exclusive)

Bayley believes the rumor about Becky Lynch returning at WrestleMania 37 was “wishful thinking” from WWE fans.

As per reports before the two-night event, Lynch was going to drive a large truck into Raymond James Stadium and interrupt a segment with Bayley. Lynch responded to the rumors by teasing her return in social media posts ahead of WrestleMania 37.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Bayley jokingly mocked WWE fans who thought Lynch was going to interrupt her.

“I think it’s just wishful thinking, and I think it’s just people ready to see Becky back and ready to see me get my butt kicked, I guess,” Bayley said. “But that’s not gonna happen because she didn’t come back, suckers!”

Watch the video above to hear Bayley discuss her WrestleMania 37 role, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair, and more.

Bayley expects to face Becky Lynch again

Bayley and Becky Lynch have never faced each other in a pay-per-view singles match

Shayna Baszler defeated Bayley and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match during the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2019. Other than that, Bayley has hardly crossed paths with Lynch during their time together on WWE’s main roster.

When Lynch returns, Bayley expects to finally face her in a one-on-one main-roster rivalry.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m sure it’ll happen sometime,” Bayley added. “We both have some time left here and we both still have a lot of things we want to do. I’m sure she has a list of things she wants to do, and the last time I think we were in the ring together may have been when I beat her up with a chair, maybe a few times after that, but I’m sure she’s ready to get her hands on me, and I’ll be ready because I’ve been doing a lot since she’s been gone. This is consistent Bayley right here. No time off for me. I’ve been making moves, Becky Lynch!”

Nothing

Is

Guaranteed

Here

Tonight

Tomorrow

What’s next

Over



Just kidding! Congratulations @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE . Way to make history — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 11, 2021

So last night on #WWERAW @natalieevamarie referred to herself as the "Super Role Model". So you know I had to ask the Role Model herself, @itsBayleyWWE, about her old rival dropping that line. 👀 #Fightforit!



Enjoy this sneak peak from my chat with Bayley for @SKWrestling_! pic.twitter.com/mnGAQS9LMA — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) May 11, 2021

Becky Lynch gave birth to her first child with Seth Rollins, Roux, on December 4, 2020. She has not appeared on WWE television since announcing her pregnancy on the May 11, 2020 episode of RAW.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.