Possible spoiler on massive return and segment planned for WrestleMania 37 - Report

Excitement is in the air as WrestleMania 37 will take place in less than two days. WWE has already announced 14 matches for the two-night pay-per-view. However, one major WWE Superstar who is surprisingly not on the WrestleMania 37 card is former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that earlier, there were plans to have a talk show segment with Bayley at WrestleMania 37. This segment would reportedly lead to the return of former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The idea at one point was for Becky Lynch to drive a big truck into Raymond James Stadium.

“If they add a Bayley talk segment to 'Mania, that would likely be Lynch’s return as the idea of her driving a big truck in at one of the two 'Mania shows during a Bayley talk show segment is something we were told was being planned at one point. That also explains Bayley seemingly not booked for the show after a year when she was women’s MVP.”

Originally, there were plans for Becky Lynch to have a special entrance at last year's WrestleMania 36. WWE had to change those plans after the pay-per-view was moved from the Raymond James Stadium to WWE's Performance Center because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Could Becky Lynch return at WrestleMania 37?

Becky Lynch last appeared on WWE television during the episode of RAW after WWE Money in the Bank 2020. In what was a shocking and highly emotional segment, she announced her pregnancy and handed over the RAW Women's Championship to the 2020 women's Money in the Bank winner Asuka.

Recently, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan also revealed that Becky Lynch will return in the "not too distant future".

“Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time. Becky Lynch, she just had her first baby, she will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future.”

Becky Lynch is engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. She gave birth to their first child, Roux, in December 2020.

