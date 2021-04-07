Big update on Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch's WWE status 

Two of the biggest stars currently missing from WWE's women's division are Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. There were a lot of speculations around the two returning for WrestleMania 37 this year, but that did not happen.

WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan has now given a major update on Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch's status. During an interview with Colin Cowherd, Khan revealed that both Rousey and Lynch will be returning to WWE soon.

“Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time. Becky Lynch, she just had her first baby, she will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future.” (h/t Fightful)

Three years ago @RondaRousey walked into WWE and left a trail of destruction 😳



Maybe one day we'll see her again...#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/NLgvzSYFej — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 28, 2021

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch's last WWE appearances

After a brief cameo at WrestleMania 31, Ronda Rousey made her official debut for WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble. She had her first WWE match at WrestleMania 34 and went on to win the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam later that year.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet held the title all the way until WrestleMania 35, where she dropped it to Becky Lynch in the historic triple threat all-women main event match, also involving Charlotte Flair.

This was her last appearance for WWE. There have been several rumors and speculations surrounding her return in the last two years, but Rousey is yet to appear on WWE TV since 'Mania 35.

#Beckylynch

Favorite wrestler



2 years ago, Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the Raw & SmackDown Women's Championships in the Main Event of WrestleMania 35! pic.twitter.com/3e9gjjjhqC — Cherry 🍒✍ (@MarasiniZeewan) April 3, 2021

Becky Lynch took a break from wrestling last year after announcing her pregnancy on the RAW after Money in the Bank. In December 2020, she welcomed her first child with her fiance and fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of both of these former Women's Champions. When do you think Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will return to WWE?