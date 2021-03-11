"I want to do one last run" - Nikki Bella talks coming out of retirement for one more run in WWE

Nikki Bella has revealed she wants to come out of retirement for one last run in WWE. Although she's not medically cleared to compete, Nikki Bella stated that an in-ring comeback could be possible for her in a few years.

In 2019, Nikki Bella had to retire from in-ring competition after a cyst was found in her brain. She wrestled her last match against Ronda Rousey at Evolution for the Raw Women's Championship. Nikki Bella was scheduled to be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame along with her twin sister Brie Bella as The Bella Twins, but the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE has recently announced that the 2020 class, which includes the Bella Twins, will officially be inducted in this year's upcoming induction ceremony.

During The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella addressed the logistics of potentially coming out of retirement for one more run.

"I really want to do a WWE return with Brie and go after the tag titles. That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good. I want to do one last run. The desire and passion I used to have, all put into that run. When I went back and had the run with Ronda [Rousey], it was a difficult time with the break up and being back there so quick." (H/T Fightful)

Nikki Bella gave birth to her first child a few months ago. She added that although she wants to return to the ring soon, she also wants to have a second child before she turns 40.

Nikki Bella provides an update on her health

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella revealed that she's not currently medically cleared to wrestle, but also detailed how she's preparing to get back into the squared circle.

"I guess I have been talking about this run as if I'm cleared, which I'm not cleared to wrestle. I saw a doctor last week who is starting to help me with neck strengthening exercises. I'm working on doing everything I can to increase bone growth with bone fusion and helping herniation. Since I haven't done any hardcore impact since my match with Ronda, hopefully the herniation that happened above my bone fusion has gotten better."

"I hope that somehow, all these things that I'm doing, if I want to do this run, I have to get MRIs and scans and they have to discuss things. They will see this incredible growth and say, 'You're strong, here are your limits, but this is what you can do.' I need to start that a year out. We'll see what a year does, how good the bone grows, how strong my neck can get. Say prayers for me." (H/T Fightful)

When it comes to the wrestling business, they say no one ever truly retires. Fans never thought they'd see Edge in the ring again. Now, he's main-eventing WrestleMania. Daniel Bryan also retired due to a neck injury, but he's also back full time. Nikki Bella deserves one more run in WWE if that's what she wants to do. Hopefully her body will give her the tools she needs to get the job done.