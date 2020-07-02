Nikki Bella wants to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, with their kids watching at ringside

Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy back in May and went on a hiatus.

The former WWE Divas Champion stated that they could pitch the match a few years down the line.

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was a guest on the latest edition of The Bellas Podcast. "The Man" opened up on a string of topics, with the focus being on her pregnancy and the events leading to the big announcement.

As the episode was about to end, Nikki Bella told Becky Lynch that she wishes to have a WrestleMania match with her, with their kids watching them wrestle on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Well, I have an idea. We need to pitch, I think in a few years, to do like, have a WrestleMania match against you.

one time, I would love to have a match for my kids ringside, and it's just that one moment, to see what, like, mommy used to do.

The Bellas then talked about how Goldberg, Shane McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon got the opportunity to have matches in front of their kids.

Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella would make for an engaging contest

Fans might be aware that both Nikki and Brie Bella are currently pregnant. The Bella Twins have had a major impact on the women's division during their stint on WWE's main roster. They garnered mainstream fame while appearing on Total Divas and later got their own show in Total Bellas. Earlier this year, WWE announced that The Bella Twins would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Becky Lynch has faced Nikki Bella in the past but mostly in tag team action. A singles feud between the two would certainly have the fans' attention.