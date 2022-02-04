"Who's looking for a commentator?" Santino Marella wants to work with WWE again

Former WWE superstar Santino Marella has spoken of his interest to return to the world of wrestling as a commentator.

Santino Marella spent over ten years in the WWE as an in-ring performer, being involved in a variety of entertaining moments. He also won the carried the Intercontinental Championship on two occasions.

Despite his 2016 release, Marella is keen to get back in the WWE this year as a commentator. Speaking on the podcast Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Santino expressed his desire to get on the mic once more.

"Now, I'm gonna get back at it. I'm actually going down to Orlando in March and then knock at some doors and say, hey, who's looking for a commentator? Because I'm pretty, I'm good at it, you know." (1:16:43 - 1:16:55)

Santino Marella was involved in one of WWE's most entertaining segments, an English tea party with Sheamus and Vladimir Kozlov.

Given Santino Marella's undeniable skills on the mic as well as decades worth of experience in the wrestling business, the Milan Miracle is someone that WWE may consider bringing back.

Santino Marella's daughter is following in her father's footsteps

Much like many wrestler's children, Santino Marella's daughter Bianca Carelli has started her training to become a professional wrestler.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Bianca spoke of the support she got from her father when she decided to go into wrestling herself.

“He was actually really supportive,” Carelli said. “I think it’s because we have these similar personalities. Basically, he figured that this was something that worked well for him and he loved. He felt like I would love this as well, because he really enjoyed it and wanted me to have the chance to experience it too. He knows how I can feed off a crowd and make people laugh. Also, he knew it would make me happy.”H/T Wrestling Inc.

After a WWE tryout in 2019 that did not go her way, Carelli has been grinding her teeth on the independent wrestling scene.

NWA @nwa



We can't wait for her to show the world what she can do!



Don't miss



bit.ly/EmpowerrrTix From a legend in Women's Wrestling to a brand new face, please show love for the ultra talented (and daughter of the multi-time champion @milanmiracle ), @CarelliBianca We can't wait for her to show the world what she can do!Don't miss #EMPOWERRR From a legend in Women's Wrestling to a brand new face, please show love for the ultra talented (and daughter of the multi-time champion @milanmiracle), @CarelliBianca!We can't wait for her to show the world what she can do!Don't miss #EMPOWERRR ➡ bit.ly/EmpowerrrTix https://t.co/AbT3eW4y17

Although she did not get signed in 2019, Carelli believes, like her father, she will one day make it to the WWE.

“I want to be in wrestling as a career,” Carelli said. “It would be nice to be with one of the major companies. I also want to do something that advocates for the environment, which is a huge passion of mine. It was trendy for a while, but people stopped caring. I really want to work with children and inspire children. Of course I want to main event WrestleMania but I think every wrestler would say that."H/T Wrestling Inc.

What's next for Santino Marella and his daughter Bianca, do you see them both appearing in the WWE soon? give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman