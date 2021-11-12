5 life-changing decisions Becky Lynch made that she initially didn't want to

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has made several life-changing decisions in the past few years. Some of them she previously said she would never make.

The Man kicked off her wrestling career nearly two decades ago. Since then, she has become one of WWE's top superstars. Her life outside the ring has also seen many changes, as she recently got married and became a mother.

Surprisingly, Lynch's life could have been much different today if she had not changed her mind about a few things she initially did not want to do. The Man might not have become a WWE Superstar, married WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, or even become a mother.

Here are five life-changing decisions Becky Lynch made that she initially didn't want to.

#5. Becky Lynch did not want to join WWE

Although she is now one of the most accomplished WWE female Superstars, Becky Lynch initially did not want to join Vince McMahon's company.

In an interview with ESPN five years ago, the current RAW Women's Champion revealed she did not picture herself becoming a WWE Superstar earlier in her career.

"When I was younger, I didn't want to come to WWE because I didn't fit into the mold. I couldn't identify myself with the term 'diva.' The divas brand was meant to put a spotlight on the women, but the term to me felt more glamorous than me."

Luckily, Lynch later changed her mind. She joined WWE in 2013 and spent a couple of years in NXT before moving to the main roster. Despite not winning any gold in NXT, The Man became arguably the top female superstar on the main roster today. The multi-time Women's Champion is the highest-paid female superstar in the WWE.

Lynch recently moved from SmackDown to RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft. She will now square off against the SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series.

