Becky Lynch breaks character to console emotional fan

Becky Lynch is a heel and the women's champion on Monday Night Raw, but "The Man" is very much a babyface to fans outside the squared circle.

In her meet and greet where people come and show their love for Big Time Becks, there was one girl who just couldn't control her feelings and excitement.

The fan was pouring with emotion and embraced the women's champion as soon as they met. Becky Lynch, being as classy as she is, opened up her arms and pulled her in for a hug to console the girl who was moved to tears meeting her idol.

After the hug, she exchanged a brief talk with the fangirl, discussing how she's so pleased to meet her. In the end, she signed an autograph for the fan and let her pose with her Raw women's championship belt for a photo.

The fans have always had a soft spot for Becky Lynch and vice versa. It's part of the reason The Man was pushed to the top of the mountain and became the most popular superstar on the women's roster.

Becky's road to Wrestlemania saw her go to the top of the ranks and win at the grandest stage of them all due to her outrageous momentum.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Smackdown Segment Edited

This past Friday Night Smackdown saw Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have a hand in one of its most awkwardly tense segments in history.

The reason for the intensity and the actual palpable heat brewing was the off-script title drop from Charlotte that got a rise out of Becky. Both of them were angry with each other, to say the least.

The controversial women's title swap

After the segment, both superstars had a heated verbal brawl backstage.

Dave Meltzer from The Wrestling Observer reports that WWE has edited out the title drop moment from the segment over in the replays.

Source: Reports that after the backstage confrontation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte, Riddle tried to split the fight up by air-humping between them both. Vince McMahon found this amusing and is possibly looking to intertwine it into Riddle’s gimmick.Source: @davemeltzerWON Reports that after the backstage confrontation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte, Riddle tried to split the fight up by air-humping between them both. Vince McMahon found this amusing and is possibly looking to intertwine it into Riddle’s gimmick. Source: @davemeltzerWON

