5 WWE Superstars who won Championships after becoming mothers

There was once a time when female wrestlers retired from the business to raise a family but, now, many women superstars have started a family and returned to the road.

Becky Lynch is the most recent wrestler to return to the company after giving birth, while Lacey Evans and Candice LeRae recently announced their pregnancies and remain employed by WWE.

Over the years, several women have become Champions in WWE after becoming mothers. Here's are five superstar who have done so.

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Sable

Sable retired from WWE for almost two decades ago. Since then, Sable has welcomed a family with her husband and current WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar.

Interestingly, Sable was already a mother while part of WWE. The former Women's Champion welcomed her daughter Mariah in late 1980s with her husband Wayne W. Richardson before his death in 1991.

Sable then married Marc Mero, who introduced her to WWE. The couple were together both on and off-screen until their eventual split in early 2000s. When they married, Mero adopted Mariah and the duo has since remained close.

Sable's daughter, who is now in her 30s, has welcomed her own children which makes the former Playboy covergirl a grandmother.

Despite being a mother throughout her WWE career, Sable was pushed as a sex symbol and, more than 15 years after her departure, she is still one of the most memorable former WWE Superstars. Sable is widely considered to be the first WWE Diva. She paved the way for the women who joined WEE in the years that followed.

Lesnar is technically a step-grandfather through marriage. With Sable, the Beast Incarnate has two sons named Duke and Turk. He also has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship name Mya Lynn and Luke, respectively.

