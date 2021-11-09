5 things Stephanie McMahon has revealed about the future of WWE

In the past few years, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has revealed a few things about the future of her father's company.

WWE is the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world. It was established by the McMahon family nearly 70 years ago under the name of Capitol Wrestling Corporation and has been passed from generation to the next ever since.

Stephanie's father has been running WWE for nearly four decades now, after buying CWC from his father and merging it with his own company, Titan Sports. Nonetheless, many people are now asking questions about the future of WWE, as Vince has reached the age of 76 and could step down at any moment.

Stephanie, who is one of the candidates to take over the company alongside her husband Triple H, has addressed the future of WWE a few times in interviews throughout the past few years.

Here are five things Stephanie McMahon has revealed about the future of WWE.

#5. Who will succeed Vince McMahon in WWE?

The most asked question about WWE is probably who will succeed Vince McMahon if The Chairman retires. Stephanie McMahon recently addressed the issue.

In an interview with the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast earlier this year, The Billion Dollar Princess said that no one person could succeed her father.

"I do think a lot of the institutional knowledge is important, particularly with regards toward the core content. But it’s also surrounding our business with strong, smart executives. And that’s exactly what we have. So I do think it’s the marriage of institutional knowledge, the incredible production value, the creation of talent IP and storylines and really strong business executives to help us expand. I think it’s a combination of things. I don’t think there will ever be a person to person replacement for Vince McMahon. He does too much. The landscape would look different however it shakes out. But I think it’s a marriage of those things," she said.

Despite what Stephanie said, several WWE Superstars have spoken about who they believe should take over the company. Some think Triple H, WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, is the right man for the job. However, others believe Vince's son, Shane, should be his father's rightful successor.

Edited by Genci Papraniku