5 possible opponents for Stephanie McMahon if she returns to the ring

Stephanie McMahon has ruled out a possible in-ring return in the near future. However, The Billion Dollar Princess has a few pending challenges if she decides to change her mind.

While she is not a wrestler, Stephanie has stepped inside the squared circle several times and faced many top WWE Superstars. Her list of opponents includes legends and Hall of Famers like The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Trish Stratus and Lita.

Stephanie has not competed in over three years. Her last match came at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed up with her husband Triple H against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle.

The Billion Dollar Princess recently spoke about her possible in-ring return to Yahoo Finance:

“Ever since Ronda Rousey broke my arm, I have a little PTSD. I’m not sure you’re going to see me in the ring anytime soon."

Although she is not planning on returning to the ring soon, Stephanie has not closed the door entirely on the idea of wrestling again. If the current WWE Chief Brand Officer decides to lace up her boots again, she will find many challengers. A few superstars have already expressed their desire to take on The Billion Dollar Princess inside the squared circle.

Here are five possible opponents for Stephanie McMahon if she returns to the ring.

#5. Stephanie McMahon Vs. Charlotte Flair

Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair

If Stephanie decides to make an in-ring comeback, it would make a lot of sense to face Charlotte Flair. Charlotte is The Queen of WWE but Stephanie is The Queen of Queens. The Queen versus Queen match is an idea that was proposed by Charlotte a few years ago.

In an interview with WWE Slam Crate, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion revealed that her ideal WrestleMania opponent would be Stephanie McMahon in a Queen versus Queen match about legacy.

Stephanie and Charlotte could indeed fight for the legacy of their families as both come from two of the most recognizable wrestling families in pro wrestling, The McMahons and The Flairs.

Stephanie and Charlotte's relationship goes a long way back, as the WWE CBO revealed when she appeared as a panelist on SPORTNET's Top Of Her Game:

"I've known Charlotte for a very, very, very long time and long before she ever got into WWE. And I think what I admire most about her is that she is truly herself. She is so strong, not just physically, but emotionally. She is, even though I know she's thinking right now, 'Oh my God - I have no confidence! I can't believe she's saying these things,' but she does. I think Charlotte, when she comes into a room, you can't help but notice her."

Stephanie also said that she has a great deal of respect for the 13-time champion and feels proud of the woman Charlotte has become.

Would you like to see a Queen versus Queen match between Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair?

