5 lesser-known facts about Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon has been in WWE for over two decades and we've learned a lot about her during that time.

She started out as a model when she was a teenager, and took on several jobs after that, including becoming a receptionist. Today, Stephanie is the Chief Brand Officer of WWE.

Stephanie McMahon shared the ring with some of the greatest superstars

The Queen of Queens also became an on-screen talent starting in late 1990s. Stephanie shared the squared circle with some of the greatest superstars in WWE history, including The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Trish Stratus and Lita.

While the WWE Universe already knows much about the Chief Brand Officer, there are a few facts that they might not be aware of. Here are five of them

#5. Stephanie McMahon has only competed in 25 matches since 1999

Stephanie McMahon made her in-ring debut 22 years ago but has only competed in 25 matches.

She teamed up with Test in her debut match to defeat Debra and Jeff Jarrett in September 1999. Six months later, she defeated Jacqueline to, surprisingly, capture the WWE Women's Championship in only her second match.

Eight of Stephanie's 25 matches came in 2000, including three singles bouts against Lita. She lost her Women's title to The Extreme Diva in August 2000.

Lita @AmyDumas kicking my butt 4 the Women's title 15 yrs ago today as the #MainEvent on #RAW! @TheRock was our ref! pic.twitter.com/1UD2Qd2Kq9 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 21, 2015

Lita also tops the list of superstars Stephanie has faced the most in her WWE career up to this moment. They wrestled with each other seven different times in singles and tag team bouts.

In 2003, Stephanie McMahon took a long break from competition after her loss against her father at No Mercy. Her next bout came 11 years later when she defeated Vickie Guerrero in a Mud match in 2014. That same year, Stephanie also defeated Brie Bella at SummerSlam.

After four years of absence, Stephanie teamed up with her husband Triple H to face Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34. The power couple lost the match and Stephanie has not competed again since then.

