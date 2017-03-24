WWE News: Bayley wants a match with Stephanie McMahon

Bayley says Stephanie McMahon is one of her dream opponents.

by Mike Diaz News 24 Mar 2017, 02:25 IST

WWE Monday Night RAW Women’s Champion Bayley wants to get in the ring with Stephanie McMahon.

What’s the story?

Bayley is set to defend her Raw Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania against Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax in a Fatal Four Way match. Bayley recently spoke to NBC Sports to promote her upcoming title defence and was asked about her mini-feud with Stephanie McMahon on Raw. McMahon has been a bit of a nuisance to Bayley on-air as of late, and Bayley says she’d love to settle her differences with ‘The Billion Dollar Princess’ inside the squared circle.

In case you didn’t know...

Bayley was asked if she’d like to begin a rivalry with Stephanie similar to the one between Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin and McMahon’s feud is one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history.

The heart of the matter:

Here is what Bayley had to say about possibly beginning an in-ring feud with Stephanie McMahon (quotes via NBC Sports):

“I’ve thought about that so many times. Even when I was a kid (laughs). When she was having matches with Lita, I was like I want to have matches with Stephanie one day. That’s one of my dream matches to be honest. If it could continue on, like you said with Austin and Vince, that would be so much fun, but I’m sure it’s a little much to ask for right now.”

What’s next?

Perhaps a rivalry between McMahon and Bayley could be in the works, but it seems more likely that Sasha Banks would be the leading candidate to get into the ring with Stephanie first.

Bayley is too deep into her current rivalry with Charlotte to be going anywhere else anytime soon, while Banks has bumped heads with McMahon often on Raw.

Author’s take:

A Bayley vs. Stephanie feud wouldn’t have nearly as much the amount of substance or interest as the McMahon-Austin feud presented. Banks is a much more raw and in-your-face character that could take a rivalry with Stephanie closer to that level. Who would you rather see in the ring with Stephanie if she does decide to make another in-ring appearance?