WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks to turn on Bayley at WrestleMania 33

Huge heel turn to happen at WrestleMania 33?

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 21 Mar 2017, 19:40 IST

Are we going to witness the second act in the storied rivalry of these two tremendous competitors?

What’s the story?

For months, the WWE Universe has been clamouring for Sasha “The Boss” Banks to turn heel and it looks like they will get their wish at this year’s WrestleMania.

Cagesideseats reports that Sasha Banks will most likely turn on Bayley at WrestleMania 33 and will become a heel in the process.

In case you didn’t know...

Sasha Banks earned her way into the Raw Women’s Championship match a few weeks ago by defeating Bayley on Monday Night Raw. Ever since her inclusion into the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 33, WWE has been teasing some tension between the duo.

Sasha Banks has been a stalwart friend of Bayley on the main roster until now. But if one remembers correctly, they had the most heated rivalry of the women’s division during their stay in NXT. The history between the duo is well-known to the WWE Universe.

Their storied rivalry has raised the bar of the women’s division in NXT and we can expect that bar to be raised on the main roster too.

The heart of the matter

It looks like the wish of Sasha’s fans might soon come true. In the latest update from Cagesideseats, it is speculated that Sasha Banks will most likely turn on Bayley at WrestleMania 33 and turn heel in the process.

For weeks, the WWE Universe has been witnessing the mounting tension between Sasha Banks and Bayley. With Sasha being added to the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 33, the tension has reached its breaking point.

It is now widely speculated that Sasha might turn on Bayley at any moment. According to the reports, we can expect Sasha to turn heel by attacking Bayley either at WrestleMania 33 or at the night after WrestleMania.

What’s next?

On April 2nd, Raw Women’s Champion Bayley will defend her title in a Fatal 4 Way match against Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Nia Jax. Given the latest rumours, we can expect Bayley to hold on to the championship and thus inciting Sasha to attack her after the match.

In that case, the WWE Universe will be treated with both Bayley’s WrestleMania moment and Sasha’s heel turn.

Author’s take

With Sasha turning heel soon, WWE is now devoid of any major babyfaces in the women’s division on Raw. Considering how thin the women’s roster on Raw is, this would create some major headaches for WWE in the upcoming weeks.

Even though Dana Brooke has turned face recently, compared to the heel trio of Charlotte, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks (if she indeed does turn heel), the babyfaces face a serious disadvantage.

This might also be an indication that Emma would indeed return on the night after WrestleMania as a babyface. The status quo of heels vs babyfaces in the women’s roster then may balance with Bayley, Dana and Emma on one side and Charlotte, Sasha and Jax on the other side.

Who knows, WWE might even debut Asuka to the main roster on Raw to make things more interesting.

