WWE News: Sasha Banks teases turning on Bayley at WWE Live Event

Is Sasha Banks teasing a heel turn against Bayley?

by Mike Diaz News 21 Mar 2017, 02:48 IST

Could Sasha Banks be turning on Bayley soon?

What’s the story?

The current plans for the WWE Monday Night RAW Women’s title have the champion Bayley defending the strap against former champions Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Bayley and Banks have a long-standing friendship on WWE TV and will now be forced to put that to the test on the grandest stage of them all, unless that friendship takes a hit. During a WWE Live Event this weekend, Banks teased a possible heel turn in the near future heading into WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn’t know...

Banks and Bayley haven’t always been friends on TV, as the two put on a tremendous match at WWE NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in August of 2015.

Banks played a very convincing heel during her days in developmental and could thrive even more as the antagonist with the larger platform of RAW.

The heart of the matter

Following Bayley and Sasha’s tag team win over Charlotte and Nia Jax during a Live Event on Friday (March 17, 2017) in Syracuse, New York, Bayley stood up on the bottom rope to pose for the fans with her title.

While Bayley’s back was turned, however, Banks signalled that the title was hers by making a title strap gesture around her waist.

You can check out the video here:

What’s next?

The groundwork for a possible heel turn from Banks could be beginning to lay out right before our eyes.

This little gesture could be a small test before the full turn is made on television. We already know that Banks thrives in the heel role and is a very convincing one at that.

Author’s take:

This particular match between Banks, Bayley and Charlotte is rather difficult to predict.

Does Bayley overcome the adversity of defending her title against two heels (pending Banks makes the turn) and ride off into the sunset with a successful title retain? Or will the odds be too much for her to overcome?

Regardless, if Banks does decide to turn on her friend and partake in the heel position once again, it will make for a great build up to their match at WrestleMania 33.

